Giorgio Armani’s Spring 2025 Show Brings Celebratory Glamour To New York City

Ciao, Giorgio! Giorgio Armani brought a wave of fashionable fanfare to New York City while celebrating his latest projects—including his chic new Spring 2025 collection, shown in a star-studded runway event at the Park Avenue Armory.

Indeed, Mr. Armani’s trip to New York was marked by several celebratory moments prior to the show. The designer made a rare appearance at Bergdorf Goodman’s sharp Giorgio Armani boutique, where he signed copies of his book Per Amore. The celebration also marked the reveal of Bergdorfs’ 10 new window displays featuring his Fall 2024 and “New York Exclusive” collections. Armani’s appearance, however, was a meaningful one; the department store was the very first to carry his Giorgio Armani Men’s Collection when its business expanded in the 1980’s.

The show itself was simultaneously held in honor of Armani’s new Madison Avenue boutique, redesigned with inspirations from 1930’s and 1940’s architecture. Spanning 12 floors and 9,000 square feet, the space notably houses his Giorgio Armani fashion collections, Armani/Casa home line, and elegant Giorgio Armani Residences. The store also houses its Armani/Ristorante restaurant on the ground floor, featuring a champagne bar and an “Italy-meets-NYC”-inspired menu. Special features include dedicated areas to Armani’s Made to Order and Made to Measure services, Armani Privé fragrances, Armani Beauty, and Armani/Dolci items. The boutique is also the second of two stores to carry his “New York Exclusive” collection, in addition to Bergdorf’s—and can certainly throw a party, hosting a cocktail hour shortly before his Spring 2025 runway kicked off.

Shown outside of Milan Fashion Week, Mr. Armani’s “In Viaggio—On A Journey” collection drew inspiration from the 1930’s—plus the hopeful feelings when traversing to the city that never sleeps! Armani’s travelers were chicly draped in silky, shimmering trousers and high-necked blouses, ranging from matte to sheer. Separates and sets were layered under lightweight overcoats, collared jackets, and embellished knitwear worthy of a lengthy journey, while others were paired with caged boots, slouchy totes, and satin flats. An assortment of flowing evening gowns with linear patterns and floral accents glamorously finished the line—all in a complementary color palette of pale grey, bronze, powder blue, light beige, blush pink, frosty purple, and orange. In the spirit of travel, models consistently wore knotted headscarves and oversized hats—a nod to both vintage dressing and the layers we don while traveling.

Following the show, attendees were treated to a splashy party—also hosted at the Armory. The night’s festivities came to a soaring high with an electric performance by Chaka Khan, as well as DJ sets by James Blake.

An Armani event, of course, wouldn’t be complete without a sky’s worth of stars in attendance—and in the front row! The night’s attendees included Orlando Bloom, Helena Christensen, Brooke Shields, Amanda Seyfried, Pamela Anderson, Brie Larson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, LaKeith Stanfield, Carmelo Anthony, Cooper Koch, Penn Badgley, Gemma Chan, Lili Reinhart, Sunisa Lee, Allison Williams,Thomas Doherty, Zachary Quinto, Lily Allen, Chase Stokes, Steven Yeun, Darren Star, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Noah Centineo, James Norton, Paola Cortellesi, Willy Chavarria, Daniel Lee, Fala Chen, Laura Pausini, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Monica Barbaro, Gianmarco Tamberi, Mira Nadon, Jonah Hauer-King, Micheal Ward, Son Na-eun, and more.

