Roger Vivier’s “Vivier Express: Traveling Icons” Stars Eva Green

The latest installment of Roger Vivier’s “Vivier Express: Travelling Icons” series, starring actress Eva Green, is a rich homage to classic film noir, luxury travel and the refinement of a bygone era. Directed by Nicolangelo Gelormini, with creative direction from Gherardo Felloni, this short film takes audiences aboard a vintage-inspired train, the Vivier Express, merging cinematic mystery with Maison Vivier’s iconic designs. Eva Green embodies a timeless, femme fatale allure reminiscent of legendary Hollywood actresses like Lauren Bacall and Bette Davis, exuding elegance in her tailored black suit, red I Love Vivier heels, and bi-color Viv’ Choc handbag.

In her private cabin, Eva’s quiet reverie by the window transitions into psychological suspense. As she reads Roger Vivier’s poetic quote, “to wear dreams on one’s feet is to give a reality to one’s dreams,” a mysterious figure stirs in the shadows, teasing the audience with surreal ambiguity—could it be her alter ego, a rival, or perhaps a hidden part of her own psyche?

This noir-inspired tone is a departure from Episode I, which starred Laura Dern, and here Felloni seamlessly fuses suspense and introspection with classic yet irreverent luxuries. Eva Green, known for her roles in Casino Royale, Penny Dreadful, and films by Tim Burton, brings a magnetic presence, further enhanced by the artistry of Felloni and Gelormini. This visual narrative not only celebrates Roger Vivier’s craftsmanship but also affirms the Maison’s commitment to fashion as an art form, transforming accessories into emblems of dreams and intrigue.

Images: Courtesy of Roger Vivier