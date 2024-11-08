Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, & More Stars Lead Grammy Awards 2025 Nominations!

The Grammy Awards 2025 nominees are here! Next year’s ceremony will see a star-studded group in attendance for the music industry’s top honors, which air on February 2. On the official list on Grammy.com, Beyoncé leads the pack with 11 nominations for her country record Cowboy Carter, including Album of the Year—which also makes her the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammys. Meanwhile, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone each hold seven nominations, while Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have six apiece. Additional nominated artists include Chapel Roan, Raye, Jack Antonoff, Kacey Musgraves, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, and more.

The CFDA Opens NYFW Applications For February 2025 Shows!

Designers, mark your calendars! The CFDA has just opened applications for its fashion labels to apply for New York Fashion Week‘s February 2025 show schedule. The next slate of fashion shows will feature designs from a variety of New York-based designers for the Fall 2025 season, held from Feb. 6-11. Interested brands can register now until December 3 on the CFDA website. As for us? We’ll see you in the front row at NYFW!

LVMH Acquires A Minority Stake In Fashion Label Our Legacy

Our Legacy has a brand new investor: Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy! LVMH has officially taken a minority stake in the Stockholm-based brand, according to Business of Fashion. The business’ interest in the label comes after it made €40 million this year, as of June 30. As the future beckons, Our Legacy will use LVMH’s investment funds to continue its day-to-day operations and open future flagship stores around the world.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn & More Stars In SKIMS’ Family Holiday Campaign

Time to get cozy! SKIMS is embracing family time during the holidays with its latest campaign, starring the A-list Hudson and Hawn clans! This year’s annual holiday family campaign finds Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, and their partners and children gathered together to ring in the season in style. The cheerful crew is photographed by Harmony Korine in the brand’s newest pajamas, hoodies, robes, long-sleeve shirts, lounge pants, and more—all cast in holiday-worthy dark green and red plaids, fleece, and pointelle prints. The full collection can be found now in the SKIMS Holiday Shop on Skims.com!

All images: Harmony Korine

Bloomingdales & Wicked Launch A Magical Holiday Gifting Edit

Bloomingdale’s latest collaboration is truly enchanting! The retailer is getting a touch of magic this holiday season from Wicked, launching a new edit of fashion, home, and beauty selections inspired by the upcoming fantasy film. In addition to a range of green and pink items, the brand’s edit includes Bloomie’s-exclusive Jimmy Choo heels, Basliq jewelry, and its own Aqua x Wicked clothing collection. The moment coincides with various Wicked collaborations from brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Beekman 1802, Voluspa, and Sydney Evan—which can also be found at the retailer. You can check out the full assortment of items for any good witch, bad witch, or magical fashion lover at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street store and Bloomingdales.com!

Sporty & Rich Teams Up With The Carlyle Hotel For A Luxe New Collab

Ringing the Carlyle! Athleisure brand Sporty & Rich has joined forces with The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, for a new collaboration. The duo’s limited-edition line includes a range of casual pieces inspired by The Carlyle’s rich history as a luxury hotel, cast in hues of tonal dark green, blue, grey, and ivory. The collection’s cashmere lounge sets, oversized shirts, varsity jackets, hoodies, and caps are all accented with The Carlyle’s classic logo, bringing them a dash of Upper East Side flair. You can check out the full line now, which retails from $35 to $695, at The Carlyle, Sporty & Rich’s New York boutique, SportyandRich.com, and The Carlyle Hotel’s official website.

