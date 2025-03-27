Chic Report

Olivia Palermo Chats Personal Style, Going-Out Essentials, & Chic Band-Aids!

The tastemaker hosted The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Band-Aid's collab launch party

by Aaron Royce
Olivia Palermo (Michael Simon)

Olivia Palermo‘s art palette is taking on a new form! The tastemaker served as hostess at Lavan Chelsea on Wednesday night for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Band-Aid’s collaboration launch party. Together, the duo have released a limited-edition line of Band-Aids and first aid cases covered in Katsushika Hokusai’s lush Edo period artwork. We caught up with Palermo at the soirée to learn more about the collab, her personal style evolution, and how she’s redesigning her apartment right now!

How did your partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Band-Aid’s collaboration come about?
I was really excited when they both approached me with a collaboration to host the event this evening in New York. It was really fitting, since I’m a New Yorker, grew up at the Met, and I have so many memories. Culture and art and fashion all go hand-in-hand. As your style is evolving, so is your home, and so is your eye when it comes to art. For me, it was a perfect synergy. Plus, in fact, I’m accident-prone. So, a Band-Aid is always a good idea—especially a stylish one.

Olivia Palermo (Michael Simon)

Do you think this collab will make Band-Aids chic?
I like the idea of bringing some culture into the Band-Aid brand world. You have young kids that don’t have access to the Met all the time, but they will be able to have [the collaboration] in their cabinet, get inspired, and look at art. Maybe they’ll look at art in a different way, which would be really cool.

What does your ideal day at the Met look like?
It’s always great to go either first thing in the morning or in the evening, and then you can have a nice dinner after.

Micaela Erlanger and Olivia Palermo (Deitch Pham LLC)

You have a very elegant style, which has evolved over the years. How have you seen your personal style change?
The eye always has to travel, and it has to evolve. As you get older, you figure out things that work for you, and then you don’t. For myself, I’m so fortunate to work with such incredible brands with major history and craftsmanship. In a way, that goes hand-in-hand with this partnership. I find some some great investment pieces that I stick to from brands all over the world, but I wear a lot of Milanese brands.

What are your staple styles?
I love a great statement coat and a great heel.

Phil Riportella, Simon Huck, Olivia Palermo, Micaela Erlanger and ohannes Huebl (Deitch Pham LLC)

We hear you’re redesigning your apartment right now. What’s on the moodboard?
It’s going to be really nice. It’s very much fashion, layering textures, and really going into details. We’re [designing] the next few months. Hopefully everyone will see it. I’m really excited, and it definitely has a nice European touch to it.

You’re always at the most fab parties! What are your must-haves when hitting the town?
My hair and my glam fam, and my Casadei heels. I can’t live without a great Roger Vivier clutch for the evening. And a great statement coat—you can’t go wrong!

Olivia Palermo (Michael Simon)

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

