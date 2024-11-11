The Daily Destination: Discovering The Manner Hotel

There’s nothing I appreciate more than walking into a hotel that doesn’t feel like, well, a hotel. In line with some of my favorites, like Lake Garda’s Villa Feltrinelli, La Reserve in Paris, and Casa Polanco in Mexico City, The Manner feels less hotel and more chic friend’s very well (and expensively) designed abode. The Manner manages to seamlessly merge refined service, thoughtful design, and a cozy, intimate ambiance, making it the perfect destination for the discerning traveler or, in my case, a fun little staycation.

With 97 meticulously designed rooms and two culinary destinations dreamt up by James Beard nominee Chef Alex Stupak, The Manner balances high design and comfort in the heart of Soho. Although part of the Standard International hotel group, The Manner carves out its own identity through understated elegance and a bit of that handpicked charm that can sometimes be lacking in other New York City hotels. Upon entering, you are immediately taken aback by the sleek interior of the lobby, which is filled with bold design choices that reflect Milanese architect Hannes Peer’s signature style. Think geometric marble flooring, polished, burl wood bench seating, a full brass fireplace, and a retro water feature, all of which immerse guests in a world apart from the bustling streets outside.

The brainchild of Standard International’s Chief Design Officer, Verena Haller, and Peer, the rest of the hotel property embodies an interplay of residential and Brutalist elements as well, showcasing custom handcrafted furniture and curated art pieces. Every corner of The Manner tells a story through its art and design collaborations. Peer and Haller worked with artists from around the world to create a rich visual tapestry, from Nicholas Shurey’s lobby totems to Elvira Solana’s modern Renaissance-inspired mural at The Otter restaurant. The thoughtful touches extend to the guest rooms as well, where the ambiance is defined by bright yellows, blues, and soft, velvety textures juxtaposed with glossy dark wood, burgundy marble and red lacquered finishes. But the real standout was my mirrored and brass bar filled with curated (and complimentary) food and beverage amenities, based on my responses to a personalized questionnaire, and the stunning glassware by Max ID NY, the design for which was inspired by precious stones and 70’s Venetian geometric glasses.

Downstairs, The Manner’s dining experiences reflect its commitment to decadent, yet comforting hospitality while still maintaining some culinary edge. The Otter, an all-day seafood restaurant located on the ground floor, offers dishes that elevate familiar flavors through fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Highlights of the menu include a scallop crudo with chili sauces, a swordfish au poivre with crispy shoestring fries—a creative twist on the classic steak frites–and the tuna tartare topped with deviled quail eggs.

On the second floor, Sloane’s, the hotel’s speakeasy-style cocktail lounge, offers a sophisticated retreat where guests can sip vintage spirits and explore a carefully curated cocktail menu. Tucked behind a set of velvet curtains, Sloane’s welcomes guests to relax in a jewel box setting. Amid plush green velvet walls and elegant decor inspired by Carlo Mollino’s Casa Mollino, the lounge showcases pieces of art and furniture seemingly collected from around the world.

However, my favorite place to grab a cocktail and some mid afternoon snacks was The Apartment, a guest-only lounge on the second floor. It was there that I spent most of my time when I had a couple hours to burn before heading out to the World Monuments Fund gala at the New York Public Library, where another starchitect, Peter Marino, was being honored. Speaking of burning, the focal point of the room is the massive floor-to-ceiling fireplace, around which are a variety of sitting areas for guests to relax and a well-stocked cocktail cabinet and pantry where you can help yourself to complimentary (who doesn’t love free?) alcoholic drinks and bar snacks. Creating an atmosphere of relaxed luxury and designed with an eye for detail, the space also features ceramic columns by California sculptor Ben Medansky and cast smoked-glass and polished steel chandeliers custom created by Hannes Peer himself.

Come Spring 2025, The Manner will introduce another exclusive space, The Rooftop, which will offer a private oasis above the city for guests and their friends. The rooftop’s lush plantings and panoramic city views will surely make it a favorite among design-savvy guests seeking a serene escape in the heart of Soho.

The Manner Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s an invitation to experience New York through a lens of elegance, comfort, and sophisticated design. The combination of world-class dining, thoughtful amenities, and exclusive guest spaces cultivates a true “home away from home” vibe. Ideal for those seeking a discreet yet glamorous experience, The Manner is a hidden gem in Soho—perfect for travelers who desire both comfort and a touch of opulence in a truly unique setting. Whether enjoying a quiet cocktail in The Apartment, savoring Chef Stupak’s creations, or simply retreating to the serene guest rooms, every element of The Manner offers a refined escape in the heart of one of New York’s buzziest neighborhoods.

Images: Courtesy of Chris Mottalini