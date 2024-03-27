Penelope Cruz and Brad Pitt are back together onscreen—though not in the way you’d expect. The duo, previously co-stars in 2019’s The Counselor, have reunited for Chanel’s new Iconic Handbag campaign, which promotes the maison’s signature handbags with a black-and-white film in homage to Claude Lelouch’s 1966 movie, A Man and A Woman.

For the occasion, the New Wave-inspired clips find Cruz and Pitt as a couple falling in love in the seaside resort of Deauville, France, while showcasing Chanel’s timelessness. Spawned from creative director Virginie Viard’s own love of New Wave cinema, the film’s location is notably where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first hat boutique in 1912. Photography duo Inez & Vinoodh capture Pitt and Cruz in the imagery, which recreates dialogue and shots from the original A Man and A Woman.

Across scenes that include a car ride, beachside stroll and hotel dinner, Cruz can be seen carrying Chanel’s staple 11.12 handbag—a flap-style crafted from quilted black leather with gold hardware. In the original film, actress Anouk Aimée carried her own Chanel handbag—making Cruz and Pitt’s 2024 rendition a passing of the torch, if you will. You can watch the full campaign below, which is now live on Chanel’s YouTube channel.

The moment also marks both stars’ latest ventures with Chanel. Cruz has notably been a brand ambassador for the label since 2018, also appearing in its Cruise 2019 fashion campaign—as well as modeling in its fashion show for Fall 2019, the final season designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. Pitt, meanwhile, made waves upon starring in a 2012 campaign for the brand’s famed Chanel No. 5 perfume.

