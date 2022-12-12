Laura Brown & Laura Dern Host Roger Vivier Dinner, Brunello Cucinelli’s Italian Takeover In LA, Partying With Retrofête In Soho

Laura Brown and Laura Dern raise a glass to Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni

Dynamic duo Laura Brown and Laura Dern welcomed friends of Roger Vivier to Holloway House in Los Angeles to celebrate the whimsical luxury footwear and accessories brand’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni. The evening brought a slice of Parisian glamour to the West Coast, with floral-laden tables by Mimi Brown Studio and a delectable three course meal for 40 guests, all of whom were kitted out in embellished sandals, divine boots, and covetable handbags from the maison. Among those in attendance were screen stars such as Allison Janney, Christina Hendricks, Lake Bell, Kristen Wiig, Alexandra Daddario, Christine Chiu, Halson Sage, Jurnee Smollett, Brittney O’Grady, Bella Heathcote, Kathryn Newton, and Larsen Thompson.

Images: BFA

Inside the Cucinelli family’s ‘Italian evening’ in LA

Negronis, Campari spritzes, and sumptuous Italian fashion—the Cucinelli family welcomed LA’s most stylish for ‘Una Serata Italiana’ (an Italian evening) which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles. While enjoying hors d’oeuvres and a DJ set by Myles Hendrik, attendees met with the evening’s hosts Carolina Cucinelli (co-president and co-creative director of Brunello Cucinelli), her husband Alessio Piastrelli, and Camilla Cucinelli (co-head of the Women’s Style Team) and her husband Riccardo Stefanelli (co-CEO). Notable guests, wearing Brunello Cucinelli for the occasion, included Chris Pine, Abbie Cornish, Luke Macfarlane, Ramla Ali, Nina Senicar, Rocky Barnes, Sam Corlett, Sian Heder, Spencer Neville, Marta Pozzan, Alison Edmond, John Pearson, and Diego Boneta. Ryan Seacrest and Fran Drescher were also in attendance.

Images: BFA

Retrofête hosted a sparkly soirée to celebrate opening of Soho pop-up

City girls’ go-to partywear brand Retrofête brought together friends of the label to celebrate its pop-up shop, now open at 99 Spring Street. Guests gathered to see the space, which features plenty of hanging crystals that nod to the brand’s famous sequin minis and sultry gowns. Music on the night was provided by Retrofête-clad DJ and model Rachel Winters, while those in attendance perused the store’s offering of Fall ’22, Holiday ’23, Retrofête x May Mashiah, bridal, and accessories lines. The evening saw special appearances from Christine Quinn, Camille Kostek, Shea Marie, Sophia Culpo, Meredith Duxbury, Danielle & Alix, Madison Headrick, Emma Leger, Hannah Harrell, Kate Bartlett, Natasha Parker, Afiya Bennett, Maia Cotton, Robin Holzken, Mélodie Monrose, Serena Goh, Claire Sulmers, Serena Pitt, Megan Williams, Neta Alchimister, and Haley Kalil, among many others.

Images: BFA

The Whitney Houston movie experience comes to Chelsea

To celebrate the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a special immersive pop-up came to Chelsea over the weekend. The multi-sensory experience welcomed guests to take their photo in recreations of milestone moments such as her Super Bowl performance and the set of I Will Always Love You. There will also costumes from the film on hand. The experience was produced by BMF. I Wanna Dance with Somebody will be exclusively in movie theaters on December 23, 2022. We’re there!

