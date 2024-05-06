Nicole Miller Is Bringing The Runway To Your Closet With Her New QVC Collection

Nicole Miller is bringing the runway to your closet! The designer has teamed up with QVC on a new clothing line, Nicole by Nicole Miller. The collection, which retails from $56 to $99, features her signature jewel-toned colors, comfortable textures, and bold prints across dresses, blouses, denim, and more. Ahead of the line’s launch on QVC’s website, we visited Miller at her Manhattan atelier for a sneak peek. Read on for more on her new collection, summer style, and how she found inspiration through the women of New York City—and her own runway archives.

What led you to collaborate with QVC on your new line, Nicole by Nicole Miller?

We stopped doing runway after COVID and was looking to do other things. This opportunity came up, and I thought it would be a great way of reaching a larger audience and to bring back some of my favorite runway prints and make them available to other customers. It landed in our lap, in a way. I was happy to do it, and I’ve been enjoying the whole process. There’s no reason why [affordable] clothes have to look inexpensive, and there’s no reason why inexpensive things can’t be pretty. I feel a lot of times, you’ll go into an inexpensive store, and everything’s ugly! So, I feel like I brought beautiful clothes to a larger audience.

Which pieces or prints are your favorites in the collection?

Well, they are all my personal favorites, because that’s why they’re here! They all appeared on the runway at one point or another. This one was quite recent, the ombré sunset dress—2021, pretty recent. This [floral] one was Spring ’20. So, those are the most recent prints. These were a few years earlier. This [floral] one is inspired by a French garden. It’s a watercolor floral, so I thought it really looked like French paintings. And this one is inspired by a trip to Thailand.

You’re always inspired by the women of New York. How does this collection connect to that love for the city?

You know how everybody here, it’s like, “My boyfriend jacket,” “my boyfriend shirt,” kind of thing? This started out being the boyfriend shirt. I literally have 30 of them in my closet. I’ve got black ones with beaded collars, I’ve got black ones with embellishments, I’ve got printed ones, I’ve got printed ones with embellishments. It’s a signature silhouette of mine, so that’s one piece that I feel is very timeless. It’s a timeless classic, but it’s also very modern and very New York. The other silhouette is this [ruched dress]. I’ve always been known for ruched dresses. This is a ruched top, which we’re showing with pants, actually. This has been one of my top sellers over the years; it’s super flattering, so everybody loves this top.

Do you have any fun summer plans in the works, whether here or abroad?

I’m doing a lot of things! I just came back from Miami, because I was there for the New You Beauty Awards. On the 22 of May, I’m going to Portofino for a wedding, and then I’m probably going to go to Forte dei Marmi. I may go to Vienna, and Venice, for the Venice Biennale. So I might do that too, but [if I have] time. And then I’m back for two weeks, then I’m going to Albania to judge a fashion competition with a former model of mine, Emina Cunmulaj, who’s Albanian. She used to be in my shows awhile back, and so we’ve stayed in touch. We were both judges last year for Miss USA, and she said, “Oh, would you come to Albania with me?” So I said, “Sure.” Candace Bushnell and I are going to go to Albania to judge the fashion competition.

Sounds like you have a full schedule!

I have] a lot going on. At the end of the summer, I’m going to go on this cruise with the Noel Shoe Museum to Italy and Greece. And then, I’m going to a wedding in Mexico City the next month—so, I’m pretty busy!

