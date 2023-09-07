Roger Vivier Celebrates Fashion Writer Kristen Bateman & Her Little Book Of New York Style

Instantly-recognizable street style fixture and fashion writer Kristen Bateman has published her first book, aptly inspired by her love for New York City and its inhabitant’s innate style. In the perfectly-sized baby blue book, Little Book of New York Style: The Fashion History of the Iconic City, Bateman presents research and commentary that explain what makes the metropolis such a globally influential capital when it comes to how and why we get dressed. And many of the city’s best-dressed came out in force to celebrate, at a book launch hosted by Roger Vivier.

The pre-NYFW gathering took place at the haute Parisian footwear and accessories plush blush-carpeted boutique on the Upper East Side. Bateman, known for her always-colorful wardrobe, naturally opted for standout embellished and textured shoes and a bag to wear when it came to welcoming friends and supporters for her big night.

The evening also saw a conversation with the Daily’s executive fashion director Freya Drohan, discussing everything from the process of researching, writing, and editing the nifty chic sheet to the city’s fashion history, to what exactly Bateman’s enviable closet at home in Brooklyn looks like.

Among those in attendance were Cara Santana, Caroline Vazzana, Karen Blanchard, Lilah Ramzi, Jordan Millington, Ana Tess, Marts Romero, Greivy, Aïssata Diallo, Samantha Angelo, Chloe Flower, Jordana, and many more.

Pick up your copy from all good book stores asap—it’s the perfect accompaniment to keep you occupied during traffic jams and waiting for late show starts this week—and peruse snaps from the evening, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.