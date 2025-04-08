Editor’s Pick: Soma Enbliss Bra Collection

What: Soma has released new additions within its signature Enbliss bra line, just in time for spring. The collection features a vast selection of bra silhouettes with a streamlined fit and minimal structure, providing comfortable support with a soft, smooth feel.

Who: Since it first launched in 2004, Soma’s proudly championed womens’ comfort and inclusivity. The brand’s been led by an all-female design team since its founding, ensuring its wide range of intimates and sleepwear address womens’ wardrobe needs. In 2020, the label revamped its imagery to emphasize the importance of inner beauty and strength, as well.

Why: Soma’s Enbliss line spans a variety of styles, including bralettes, bandeaus, wireless bras, and semi-structured bras. With an equally wide color palette spanning shades of pink, blue, green, purple, plus classic black, ivory, and nude tones, there’s destined to be a style for every preference. Plus, each piece features practical details like pullover silhouettes, front closures, and stretch panels, providing a comfortable, ventilated fit and contoured look. With these combined accents, any style from the Enbliss collection is ideal for day-to-night wear any time of the year.

How much: $25-$62

Where: Soma.com

All images: Courtesy of Soma

