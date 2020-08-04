Multi-faceted performer Rihanna graces every cover of Harper’s Bazaar across the globe as she talks about everything from influence to inclusivity.

The September issues always bring exciting new fashion to the forefront, but leave it to the 32-year-old singer to up the ante. An insightful interview with the Fenty mogul, conducted with editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, comes complete with an accompanying series of shots captured by Gray Sorrenti, with creative direction by Jen Brill.

The shoot includes that show-stopping fuzzy yellow coat from the Daniel Lee’s Fall 2020 Bottega Veneta offering, which makes for a spectacular cover image.

In the new edition of the glossy, RiRi’s inimitable personal style during the ‘stay-at-home’ orders is evident as she models both vintage numbers, such as an archival John Galliano dress, and covetable high fashion pieces—think: a Dior logo print silk headscarf and a Saint Laurent coat—with aplomb.

And because Rihanna certainly plays by her own rules, she’s even seen taking out the trash in her favorite fuchsia pink Amina Muaddi shoes.

Unsurprisingly, the shoot is also peppered with Savage x Fenty lingerie, and makeup looks throughout are executed with her cult-status Fenty Beauty products.

Speaking of, the star talks about her brand vision for Fenty and the difficulties of “getting it right.”

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” she says. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

Much to the delight of beauty lovers everywhere, Rihanna took part in Harper’s popular video series, Go To Bed With Me.

If you need us, we’ll be adding all of her recommendations to cart.

