Starting this Friday, JitneyXRove is offering a new and improved way to hotfoot it to the Hamptons in style for the weekend.

It’s the last month of summer, which means people are leaving New York City en masse for their last chance to get some precious personal space and fresh air before we continue to WFH for the foreseeable.

In music to our ears, entrepreneur Jack Brinkley-Cook’s fledgling ride share service Rove has just announced that it is joining forces with tried-and-trusted coach company, Hampton Jitney.

In the first partnership of its kind for the Hampton Jitney, special JitneyXRove buses will pick up city slickers from the Midtown Manhattan stop on 40th and 3rd Avenue, and a new stop near Hudson Yards, in the first class line of Ambassador coaches. Destination stops are located in Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Amagansett, and Montauk.

The unique new venture will see distinctive buses wrapped with both the Rove and Jitney logos—as below—so keep your eyes peeled.

The collaboration will see Brinkley-Cook, son of legendary model and Hampton’s fixture Christie Brinkley, also curate uniforms for staff, an updated menu of beverages and amenities onboard, a website, and more.

New safety protocol, of course, will be front and center too.

Select eastbound services will be available on Thursday and Friday evenings, while westbound trips will run on Friday and Sunday evenings from 8/6 through 9/7. Tickets vary from $67 to $75 depending on your stop.

Brinkley-Cook, who launched his boutique-style shuttle to widespread success in 2019, had initially planned on operating electric vehicles this year before lockdown hit in March (luckily, right before he committed to purchasing them.)

While Brinkley-Cook was prepared to ‘sit this season out’ due to the pandemic, the collaboration with the long-established Jitney now allows both brands to elevate the time-consuming jaunt out east to something we might actually look forward to.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.