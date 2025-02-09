Bloomingdale’s and Flamingo Estate’s NYFW Dinner at Casino

On Thursday night, Bloomingdale’s gathered a stylish crowd to celebrate California’s lush beauty with the launch of The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s. Curated in collaboration with Richard Christiansen, the visionary behind Flamingo Estate, this immersive pop-up transports shoppers to the sun-drenched orchards and gardens of his Los Angeles home.

The evening unfolded at the effortlessly cool Times Square hotspot, Casino, where guests entered through a dimly lit hallway into an intimate, lofted space beneath the main dining room. Christiansen—who traded New York for Los Angeles a decade ago—hosted the chic crowd over flowing cocktails followed by dinner upstairs featuring a Mediterranean-inspired feast of crisp lemon branzino and grilled prawns. The setting came alive with vibrant florals, fresh produce adorning the tables, and the lingering aroma of Flamingo Estate’s signature scent, evoking the essence of his botanical haven.

Bloomingdale’s added a heartfelt touch to the evening—paying homage to Christiansen’s California home—by including small notecards alongside each guest’s place card. Inside, a message revealed that $100 per guest had been donated to Baby2Baby’s Wildfire Relief Fund, honoring communities affected by recent devastation. As the night drew to a close, attendees such as Aaron Harvey, Jenna Lyons, Flaviana Matata, Stacie Henderson, Jane Keltner de Valle, Dee Poku, Jordan Rand, Laura Brown, Dani Stahl, Angelica Hicks, Jessel Taank, and Woldy Kusina, took home a piece of Flamingo Estate’s magic: its signature Roma Tomato candle, a tribute to the estate’s sun-drenched gardens. Committed to regenerative farming and artisanal craftsmanship, Flamingo Estate partners with over 120 farmers and growers to create impeccably sourced, hand-harvested goods.

This collaboration extends beyond Fashion Week through March, featuring exclusive activations at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship. Highlights include a meet-and-greet with Christiansen, where he’ll sign his latest book, The Guide to Becoming Alive, along with product customizations and sampling experiences. We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in Flamingo Estate’s world!

All Images: Clovis Gomis