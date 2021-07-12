To celebrate the opening of its first-ever Southampton pop-up boutique, Christian Louboutin pulled out all the stops. The result? A movie night like no other, in the lush grounds of the historic Thomas Halsey Homestead.

The luxury footwear and accessories brand invited its nearest and dearest to a garden party and private outdoor screening of a documentary about the inimitable namesake founder, Monsieur Louboutin, himself. The doc, In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin, was shown to guests as they enjoyed what’s arguably the most fashionable Bento box we’ve ever seen, brimming full of cheese and charcuterie, spiked gem lettuce wraps, and flourless cakes for a little something sweet mid-screening. The stylish crowd also sipped on ‘Loubi Hamptons’ cocktails featuring gin, rosemary, berries, and lemon. Talk about a delicieux fashion feast!

Among those who turned out in force, many of them in the shoemaker’s designs, were Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Tracy Anderson, TK Quann, Casey Fremont, Pritika Swarup, Kylie Vonnahme, Caroline Vazzana, Serena Goh (avec pooch!), models Severine Keimig and Sophie Sumner, Steven Beltrani, Edward Barsamian, numerous local tastemakers, and many others.

It was a case of Paris meets the East End when the sun went down, with picnic tables at the ‘Loubi Lawn’ transformed with chic bespoke table runners by French artist John Vincent Simonet’s imagery—just like the pretty wallpaper now on display in the brand’s retail space Out East.

Peep below for a glimpse at the picnic that dreams are made of.

