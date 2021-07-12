Daily News: You Can Now Shop Rosie HW’s Closet, Naomi Campbell Stars In Burberry Summer Campaign, Tommy Hilfiger And Indya Moore’s Latest Project, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tommy Hilfiger and Indya Moore team up for non-gendered collection

Non-binary model, activist, and Pose star Indya Moore and all-American brand Tommy Hilfiger are back together again for another capsule! Touting a genderless, size-inclusive offering, Tommy x Indya is the label’s Summer Pre-Fall offering, which comes as an extension of Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program—a trinity platform that aims to advance representation in fashion. The capsule marks Moore’s first venture into fashion design, though they have previously worked with the likes of Gucci, Dior, and Elle as a model. As for the capsule, inclusivity was top of mind—from conception to production. The duo even went above traditional metrics systems, expanding the size range to include a 3X and 4X, as well as adding additional buttons to shirts and utilizing pliable fabrics on the collection, which pulls inspiration from the label’s archives. Even the price tags are inclusive, starting at $29.90. Tommy x Indya will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday on Tommy Hilfiger and at select locations in Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

Burberry’s latest campaign has Naomi Campbell front and center

For its new TB Summer Monogram Collection, Burberry tapped supermodel Naomi Campbell to star in its sensual campaign. Inspired by the balance between honoring the past while looking ahead to the future, Riccardo Tisci wanted to bring this collection to life with someone who embodied that same transcendental energy, a timeless classicism, and the vitality of the season. Naturally, good friend Naomi Campbell was first to come to mind! Shot by Danko Steiner, the campaign conveys the house’s unique duality—case in point: Campbell stands tall on sharp-edged pedestals while water flows freely around her. Adding to that same duality, the campaign fuses CGI with still imagery. The summer offering comprises bright hues, lightweight pieces, and founder Thomas Burberry’s initials strewn about. Available online and in select Burberry locations, the collection will be available beginning July 16.

Alexa Chung designs new bags for Mulberry

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, as well as the 10th anniversary of its infamous ‘Alexa’ bag, Mulberry has called upon none other than fashion icon, designer, and TV personality Alexa Chung herself. The U.K. fashion house, known worldwide for its collection of leather goods, tapped Chung not only for her name, but also for her undeniably cool style. For the collaboration, Chung designed an offering of ’70s-inspired styles: a large-and-in-charge carryall aptly dubbed ‘Big Guy’ and a compact clutch dubbed, you guessed it, ‘Little Guy.’ Chung’s influence is obvious, too, with her humor shining through in the bag names and her style is evident in the masculine tailoring meets vintage appeal of the bags. Get your hands on a Little Guy and a Big Guy in stores or online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung)

Victoria’s Secret is making moves!

The lingerie empire has taken its angel wings and left its nest. Approved Friday, parent company L Brands’ gave the green light on the Victoria’s Secret rebrand, VS Collective. The rebrand, which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty, and Pink, will commence August 2 and has been in the works for the last year and a half. The deal, which will be backed by financial giants Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, will introduce VS Collective to the NYSE as a stand-alone firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

You can shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s closet, thanks to Vestiaire Collective

For years, we’ve been graced with chic mirror selfies of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s marble wall-adorned bathroom—dreaming of the day our closets look like hers. Now, with the launch of the supermodel and supermom’s closet sale with Vestiaire Collective, there’s no more dreaming—you can shop for it yourself! Launching today, the Rose Inc. founder is selling 15 of her favorite designer pieces on the global resale platform, with all proceeds going to Dress for Success, a nonprofit dedicated to leveraging low-income women in the job industry by way of professional clothing. As for the sale, a Galvan sequin cocktail dress and The Attico sparkly pink pumps, among others, are for the taking, and you can shop it right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Pernille Teisbaek’s Mango collection

Scandi mega-influencer and style icon Pernille Teisbaek took to Instagram today to announce the latest element in her long-term partnership with Spanish retailer Mango: a self-designed collection! With over one million followers who flock to her page for fashion inspo on the daily, the announcement surely excited many—and the post’s comments section are proof. As for the collection, fans can expect a sustainable offering that, in Teisbaek’s words, “will last years ahead.” We can’t be sure what it will look like exactly, but you can bet we’re impatiently waiting for the launch this October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pernille Teisbaek (@pernilleteisbaek)

ASOS brands are coming to Nordstrom

Today, the department store and the online retail giant have announced their joint venture, which will include Nordstrom acquiring a minority stake in Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT brands. As for the ensuing partnership, ASOS will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands, while a shared ownership model will uphold close collaboration between the two companies. Nordstrom will also hold exclusive rights for Topshop and Topman—which have been exclusively distributed there since hitting markets back in 2012—in North America and will own a minority stake globally. A release confirmed that both companies are confident the move will help drive international growth and attract a wider customer base. As part of the retail aspect of the joint venture, customers will be able to pick up ASOS orders at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack beginning this fall.

