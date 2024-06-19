Editor’s Pick: MCo Beauty’s Super Glow Bronzing Drops

What: Australian beauty brand MCo Beauty combines bronzing and skincare in its new Super Glow bronzing drops. The liquid formula features a lightweight texture with a gentle bronze tint, creating an effortless glow that can be easily applied throughout the day.

Who: Founder Shelley Sullivan launched MCo Beauty in 2002 after leading her modeling agency, ModelCo, throughout the ’90s. Sullivan’s Super Glow drops join the lineup of her brand’s liquid product range, including its Super Glow Golden drops and several shades of its cult-favorite blush drops.

Why: MCo’s Super Glow bronzing drops feature hyaluronic acid for a burst of moisture, which is enhanced by ingredients including jojoba seed oil, white tea and cocoa extracts. The drops’ antioxidants enhance the skin’s natural barrier, while its bronzing texture provides a brightening, easy day-to-night glow.

Where: MCoBeauty.com.

How much: $20.

All images: Courtesy of MCo Beauty.

