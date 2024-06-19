10 LGBTQIA+ Brands To Know This Pride Month—And Beyond!

Pride Month is in full swing! To mark the occasion, we’re recognizing the accomplishments of our LGBTQIA+ community. Brands across fashion and accessories, including Willy Chavarria, Tanner Fletcher, Brandon Blackwood, and more, have grown to become cult-favorite labels and household names while remaining true to their personal identities. Meanwhile, labels including Basliq, Syro, and Presley Oldham are quickly rising with consistent appearances across red carpets, editorials, and star spottings—all bringing LGBTQIA+ founded designs to fashion’s forefront.

Below, discover 10 labels—and their respective LGBTQIA+ founders—to know and love year-round.

Willy Chavarria

Who: Willy Chavarria

Launched: 2015

What: Willy Chavarria founded his brand with an edge through collections inspired by his Latinx background. That ethos has continued today, with the designer lauded as a leader in diversity within New York’s fashion scene—as evidenced by both the runway models and audiences at his hotly anticipated fashion shows. Collections inspired by Chavarria’s Chicano community, religion, and human emotions have released signatures from witty graphic tops to dynamic tailoring and dramatic trousers. They’ve also earned him two CFDA Awards, as well as star fans including Madonna, Colman Domingo, Venus Williams, Julia Fox, Morgan Spector, and Sam Smith.

Where: WillyChavarria.com

Brandon Blackwood

Who: Brandon Blackwood

Launched: 2015

What: Brandon Blackwood has become a distinguished name through his eponymous label, Brandon Blackwood New York. Specializing in handbags and accessories, Blackwood—a Brooklyn native of Jamaican and Chinese descent—infuses his multicultural background into all of his designs, from metal clutches to supersized tote bags. His label’s star rose in 2020 from its “End Systemic Racism” (ESR) tote bag, which launched in support of Black Lives Matter and raised funds for racial and ethnic minorities’ legal representation. Known for its bold statements and luxurious craftsmanship, Blackwood’s bags, shoes, and swimwear often adorn numerous celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Lupita Nyong’o, Cardi B, and more.

Where: BrandonBlackwood.com

Tanner Fletcher

Who: Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kassell

Launched: 2020

What: Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kassell launched their namesake brand together in 2020, aiming to fill a gap for genderless and fluid clothing. The couple’s romantic, vintage-inspired label has since expanded to include home goods, wedding and occasion wear, custom designs, and a curated online vintage shop, in addition to fashion collections with cheeky campaigns. Richie and Kassell’s stars have also risen in the process, having been named CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists and dressed stars including Bad Bunny, Jon Batiste, and Adam Mosseri.

Where: TannerFletcherstudios.com

ARSN The Label

Who: Shay Ericksen and Kaila Rhubright

Launched: 2020

What: Shay Ericksen and Kaila Rhubright founded ARSN The Label to craft jewelry woven with personal narratives. Their Brooklyn-based brand intertwines themes of love, lust, and the empowerment found in leaving toxicity behind, with each piece designed to be a chapter in the wearer’s own story. Whether styled together or worn as solo statements, ARSN’s ethically sourced gold and silver jewelry includes pierced hoop earrings, snake-chain chokers, and more sleek pieces with a distinct edge.

Where: ARSNthelabel.com and Kith.com

Syro

Who: Henry Bae

Launched: 2016

What: Designer Henry Bae launched Syro in 2016 with a focus on crafting size-inclusive heels, particularly for members of the gay and transgender communities. Ever since, the brand has risen within the street style, nightlife, and red carpet scenes, owed to its dynamic designs—including its viral Kitten platform boots and daring heel-shaped Stiletto handbags. Bae’s designs have also earned a sleek range of star fans, including RuPaul, Julia Fox, and Lil Nas X.

Where: Shopsyro.com

Kelsey Randall

Who: Kelsey Randall

Launched: 2015

What: Kelsey Randall released her first namesake collection following design experience at Bill Blass and Lilith. The designer’s dynamic signatures include vibrant faux fur coats, crystal-covered denim, and an array of chainmail tops, dresses, and headpieces. All of Randall’s designs are also cut to order in her studio within Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, bringing them a sustainable and personal touch. She’s also emphasized sustainability commitments through various projects, including her Georgia by Kelsey Randall custom dress line and an online archive shop where customers can order Randall’s past designs.

Where: KelseyRandall.com and Shop-Georgia.com

Presley Oldham

Who: Presley Oldham

Launched: 2020

What: Presley Oldham has fashion in his blood, thanks to uncle Todd Oldham. The young designer’s namesake jewelry label was launched as a creative outlet in 2020, picking up steam for its sustainably sourced pearls and handmade craftsmanship. Today, Oldham’s one of the jewelry world’s rising stars, with his genderless brand’s repertoire expanding through bespoke glass, gemstones, and a range of tonal pearls across his made-to-order earrings, bracelets, belts, and necklaces.

Where: PresleyOldham.com

Basliq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basliq (@basliq_)

Who: Amaan Duffer

Launched: 2021

What: Basliq has emerged as one to watch on the jewelry scene, owed to its punchy genderless designs. Amaan Duffer’s love of nature and glamour inspires all of the designs for his UK-based brand, from his signature adjustable bejeweled enamel rings to sparkly necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Duffer’s also reached a wide audience in just three years, with celebrity fans including Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Baz Luhrmann, FKA Twigs, and more sporting his pieces across red carpets and editorials.

Where: Basliq.com

Namilia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAMILIA (@_namilia_)

Who: Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl

Launched: 2015

What: Namilia was founded by Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl to relentlessly challenge traditional notions of gender and fashion. With a commitment to redefining femininity and masculinity, the pair’s designs merge provocative, gender-neutral clubwear with political statements, appealing to a diverse audience—which includes Rihanna and Cardi B. Each of Namilia’s collections highlights historical and contemporary themes, ranging from the Rococo period to anti-Asian racism and political turmoil, reflecting a deep engagement with both past influences and current affairs.

Where: Namilia.com

Andie Swim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

Who: Melanie Travis

Launched: 2017

What: Andie Swim, established by entrepreneur Melanie Travis, redefines the swimwear shopping experience with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment. Travis created Andie Swim to challenge the industry’s narrow beauty standards and ensure that swimwear is accessible and affirming to all body types—particularly resonating with the LGBTQIA+ community. Known for its streamlined fit and supportive designs, Andie Swim is celebrated for making stylish suits that appeal to a range of body types, aesthetics, and silhouette preferences.

Where: AndieSwim.com and Nordstrom.com

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.