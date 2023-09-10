Gotham Hall was transformed into a divine indoor garden of sorts for the L’AGENCE Spring Summer 2024 presentation, with the fashion industry’s finest all coming out to toast to fashion director Tara Rudes Dann.

With her finger always on the pulse of what her loyal customer wants to wear, Rudes Dann looked to vintage Parisian references to emulate a rococo feel for this collection, while keeping an eye firmly fixed on current day wearability of course. What that looked like were cherub, peony, and cloud prints on cowl-neck silk slips with matching laissez faire dusters or neck scarves, lace detailing, and ornate embellishment across soft blue blazers and mini dresses. In terms of denim, one of the newer focuses for the brand, this season saw wider cuts introduced, in tempting indigo washes, as well as a slim-fit paisley pair.

“Creating the Spring 2024 Collection was the most rewarding in my career. It’s angelic with a romantic point of view and an emphasis on rich fabrics. We want her to feel like an iconic diva,” Rudes Dann said.

Speaking of iconic divas (!), the crowd was as divine as the models on the podium, with no shortage of Rudes Dann’s gal pals stopping in to support. Among the room were the likes of Olivia Culpo, Ubah Hassan, Brooks Nader, Aimee Song, Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird, Cynthia Bailey, Charlotte McKinney, Ronny Kobo, Luann de Lesseps, Jasmine Tookes, Sai De Silva, Elsa Hosk Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Jenne Lombardo to name but a few.

See some of the attendees, below:

Images: BFA

