Brooks Nader Covers The Daily Summer!

Our new issue with Brooks Nader celebrates chic summer style—and the Hamtpons Best Dressed!

by Aaron Royce
Brooks Nader (Derek Kettela)

Temps are heating up—and so is the newest issue of The Daily Summer! Inside, we’re delving into everything to know for your most stylish summer ever. Take a note from our cover star Brooks Nader, who’s soared to new heights this season with a new Sports Illustrated cover, investments in DIBS Beauty, and all about her new outlook on life! Nader was photographed by Derek Kettela and styled by Gabriela Langone.

Brooks Nader

Brooks wears Vintage Dior from WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND, Posse shorts, REDONE X Pam Necklaces
HAT REDONE X PAM
NECKLACES, Nicole Rose. White Gold Riviera Necklace, Michael M.
Princess Bezel Tennis Necklace, Type jewelry, Tube Drip diamond hoop earrings

 

Our Hamptons Most Stylish list has is out—did you make the cut? We also have another inside look at our recent Fashion Los Angeles Awards and report back on the parties of the year so far! Banana Republic’s Bettina Mueller and Nicole Weismann fill us in on the brand’s revamped Soho store, we learn about Moroccanoil’s new Treatment Purple from founder Carmen Tal, and discover Talbots’ latest collections.

Speaking of Out East, we also check in with designer Shoshanna Gruss, Unlimited Earthcare’s Frederico Azevedo, and gallerina Courtney Daniels on all of their Hamptons insider tips and hotspots.  Plus, of course, there’s plenty of fashion and beauty to peruse. Thank us later!

 

Avatar

