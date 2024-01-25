Gal’s night out! February 14th might be a minute away, but Stacey Bendet wanted to get the gang together for a ‘Galentine’s’ soirée ahead of New York Fashion Week to officially unveil the Young Hearts sweatshirt from her recently-launched brand Big Feelings. The designer enlisted Nicky Hilton Rothschild to co-host the bash, which was held at her infamously fabulous home in the Dakota building on the Upper West Side. Naturally, no shortage of friends of her first baby, the fashion label Alice + Olivia, all turned out in their droves to support.

The evening celebration pulled out all the stops, with everything one could want for a night in with your gal pals. Think: a decadent dessert table, burgers and fries, Champagne and Casamigos cocktails flowing, and a whole room full of customizing stations so you could decorate your new Young Hearts sweatshirts to your heart’s content. From pearl-embellished initial stickers to cute iron-on patches, bedazzling, embroidery, and friendship bracelets: it was a nostalgic throwback to simpler times when activity-filled sleepovers were the height of our social calendars.

The evening was hosted in support of God’s Love We Deliver, the beloved NYC non-profit that ensures home-delivered nutritious and medically tailored meals for the city’s most vulnerable. Indeed, the sweater’s name is a nod to the Young Hearts division of the organization, and 20% of net proceeds from all sales of the garment will go directly to the cause.

Spotted around the room enjoying all the DIY fun and picking out cozy PJs to head home with were R’Bonney Nola, Bailey Bass, Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland Nader, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Jennifer Fisher, Amy Astley, Nell Diamond, Samantha Barry, Dani Stahl, Jill Kargman, Jenne Lombardo, Noa Fisher, Sharina Gutierrez, Charlotte Blechman, Nuala Cleary, Sophia Kianni, Alex Bennett, Yesly Dimate, Mona Swain, and many more. Mwah!

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.