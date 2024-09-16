Breast Cancer Thrivers Take Center Stage In KnitWell Group’s New “Sisterhood of Strength” Campaign

Each fall, organizations come together to champion those with breast cancer—and spread greater awarenss on the disease—for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, KnitWell Group is honoring thrivers in various stages of breast cancer with a special new Sisterhood of Strength campaign.

“As a female-led organization that serves women across a broad demographic with eight brands, this is a cause that touches each and every one of us in a significant way,” said Lizanne Kindler, KnitWell Group’s executive chair and CEO. “Individually, our brands are strong. Together, we are powerful and know we can make an even greater impact with the support of our associates and our customers. And that’s what we intend to do with the Sisterhood of Strength.”

KnitWell—composed of Talbots, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Chicos, White House Black Market, Soma, Lane Bryant and Haven Well Within—teamed up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for this new project, marking their 20th year together. Their resulting campaign highlights 20 thrivers and their breast cancer stories. Photographed by Mei Tao, the group—which includes Allyn Rose, Aisha Patterson, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Tegan Higgins, Tiffany Dietz, Reverend Dr. Tammie Denyse—can be seen throughout the distinct black and white images showing the importance of unity.

While in-store at any of KnitWell’s brands, customers can purchase a Cares Card to directly donate a purchase percentage to BRCF and receive a discount. Talbots and Lane Bryant will sell pink products which donate a percentage of their sales to BRCF. Additional initiatives include in-store and online Shop for a Cause events that donate a percentage of the day’s sales to BRCF, as well as donation matching on October 5—also known as Pink Day.

With the launch of its new campaign, KnitWell is aiming to raise $10 million this year for the BRCF. Previously, they have raised over $62 million together over the last two decades—marking this year as an important one for the cause.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.