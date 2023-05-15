The Return of Giorgio’s Hollywood

Wolk Morais designers, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais, were out on the town in Hollywood this weekend for the return of a legendary nightlife staple. They write in with the lowdown!

The Stars shone bright in Hollywood on Saturday night for the return of the legendary Giorgio’s Nightclub. After a 3 year COVID-induced hiatus and the shuttering of The Standard Hotel (former home of the celebrated disco soirée) Giorgio’s rose like a phoenix at her new digs in Hollywood. Lines stretched down the block as sequin-clad disco devotees waited for their turn to walk under the branded marquee into Studio 71, the new set for Bryan Rabin’s high octane, high fashion and hyper-glamourous monthly dance den of decadence.

The rebirth of Giorgio’s offered a divinely diverse congregation of Hollywood’s most influential tastemakers including Peaches, who arrived in full stage costume with her pal Christeene Vale, both straight from their curtain call at The Just Like Heaven Festival at The Rose Ball. Other Giorgio’s regulars who returned for the homecoming included Lisa Edelstein, Jonas and Bea Åkerlund, Jennifer Meyer, Liz Goldwyn, Ellen von Unwerth, Justin Tranter, Karis Jagger, Greg Gorman,Julia Clancey, Kathy Jeung, Siobahn Fahey, George Kostiopolous, Carlton DeWoody, Matthew Allen and yours truly Brian Wolk & Claude Morais. Beneath the mirrored disco ball, and betwixt the velvet curtains and concrete walls the effervescent crowd fell under the spell of DJ Miss Guy flown in from New York the inaugural fête.

When asked about why he decided to bring back Giorgio’s and the success of the it’s new incarnation Rabin quipped “I felt that bringing back Giorgio’s was so important for my friends who I have always created my clubs for but especially Giorgio’s since it is so small. I was so blown away by the support and sheer turnout of the community. It seemed like everyone who ever attended over the seven years from the worlds of fashion, music, film and art showed up. When I saw the huge line up at 9:30 and hitting capacity by 10:15 , I took a massive breath in and said to myself ….. How lucky am I to capture lightning in a bottle twice” It was the most satisfying night of my three decade career. I am so grateful for my fabulous friends!”

Peruse some highlights from the night below!

