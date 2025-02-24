Parties, Parties, Parties! Diptyque’s Jazz Club, Cinq à Sept’s Miami Soirée, & More!

Diptuqye Pulls Back The Curtain On Its Orphéon Club Pop-Up!

Swoon! Diptyque took guests into its new Diptyque Orphéon Club pop-up experience in SoHo on Thursday night, tied to the launch of its new Orphéon fragrance collection. Inspired by the Parisian jazz club frequented by the fragrance brand’s founders, the space was filled with rich blue hues across velvet curtains, soft carpeting, and sleek neon lights. Guests lounged on leather furniture, played cards, and soaked in the ambience while sipping cocktails and spraying its Orphéon eau de parfum. The night earned a lively flair from Blu DeTiger’s DJ set, followed by a musical performance by Tank & the Bangas—complete with a cameo by Jon Batiste! Attendees included Alex Consani, Alton Mason, Thomas Doherty, Meadow Walker, Serena Goh, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Christian Bendek, Moti Ankari, Patrick Janelle, Isabelle Chaput, Nelson Tiberghien, Constance Georges-Picot Govare, Amel Berkani, Emily Marant, Myles Lofting, Elizabeth Lake, and more.

All images: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Cinq à Sept Hosts A Chic Dinner For Its New Miami Boutique

To celebrate its latest boutique at Aventura Mall in Miami, Cinq à Sept threw a chic dinner after dark. Hosted by founder Jane Siskin and Valentina Ferrer, the beachside evening affair found attendees mingling, sipping cocktails, and enjoying a delicious meal under the stars. The stylish guests in attendance included Chanel Iman, Karolina Kurkova, Isabela Grutman, Daniela Gozlan, Dr. Amira Ogunleye, Rachael Russell-Saiger, Carolina Lindo, Lisa DiCicco Cahue, Samantha Angelo, Pam Arias, Stephanie Hill, Irma Martinez, and more.

All images: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

The Cinema Society & Greenwich Entertainment Screen Ex-Husbands

Last night, The Cinema Society and Greenwich Entertainment screened new drama film Ex-Husbands at the Village East. Attendees gathered to view the new movie, starring Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, James Norton, and Miles Heizer. Afterwards, everyone convened for a late-night afterparty at Superiority Burger. Guests included Eisa Davis, Pedro Fontaine, Simon Van Buyten, Rachel Zeiger-Haag, Noah Pritzker, Bruce Cohen, Liev Schreiber, Gina Gershon, John Leguizamo, Fisher Stevens, Trudie Styler, Camryn Manheim, Cherry Jones, Laila Robins, Samantha Mathis, Andrew Saffir, David Bar Katz, Frederique Van Der Wal, Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams, and more.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Alessa Kicks Off Its New Brunch Series With A Splashy Soirée Italian hotspot Alessa kept midtown heated with a private brunch soirée! To kick off its new brunch service, the Penn District restaurant hosted a sleek crew of influencers, models, and it-girls. Beginning with rounds of espresso-martini shooters, guests were treated to a range of Alessa signatures—including its pistachio cinnamon buns, cannoli French toast, and breakfast calzones. Delish! Everyone kept the party going with lively conversation and dancing to beats by DJ Andi. Guests included Sifan Hundel, Aira Ferreira, Jordyn Grusd, Zarin Hossain, Anagricel Duran, Eduardo Holguin, David Mulvihill, Serena Shahidi, Ryan Bailey Potter, Will Linendoll, Sam Kang, and more.





All images: Lamar Kendrick Dial

Ciara Miller Hosts A Galentine’s Day Bash With European Wax Center

Cheers! Summer House and Traitors star Ciara Miller gathered guests to celebrate the spirit of friendship for a special Galentine’s Day party, held in partnership with European Wax Center. Hosted at the Park Avenue location of EWC—which offers a wide range of waxing services at over 1,000 locations nationwide—Miller and attendees mingled while enjoying cocktails with tasty sliders, shrimp skewers, chocolate-covered strawberries, and plenty of champagne! Guests included Liz Taylor, Hana Hong, Allie Hogan, Jaclyn Roth, Daniela Wnek, Madison San Miguel, Fatima Sall, Amanda Sabatelle, Sophia Tortorella, Gianna Silletti, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.