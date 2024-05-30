News

15 Must-Have Styles To Elevate Any Summer Outfit

Texture, color, and more can make a statement all season

by Aaron Royce
These days, elevation is everything. Special details and accents that boost pieces from just basic to truly effortless allow them to truly earn their place within your wardrobe. As summer nears, that’s on the brain as we add to our shopping carts—and keep an eye on the lookout for you, too.

Where summer style is concerned, subtle and not-so-subtle details can bring an otherwise simple piece a whole new identity. Cinq à Sept, French Connection, Banana Republic, and more brands have launched dresses, shirts, and smooth knitwear with accents ranging from patterned open knits to delicate embroidery. Meanwhile, on the accessories front, you can boot your footwear wardrobe with a burst of color a la Christian Louboutin—or bring it a dash of carefree glamour, as seen in Lele Sadoughi’s sculptural pearls, John Hardy’s sleek connecting cuffs, and more.

Below, discover 15 styles to keep an eye on to elevate any outfit this summer.

1. Cinq à Sept, Luna embroidered organza top, $325

2. Shoshanna, Greta dress, $418

3. French Connection, Aofie sleeveless shirt, $68

4. Guess, Eco Sexy palazzo jeans, $128

7. PINKO, Mini Love bag, $440

6. Banana Republic, cotton-blend open-stitch maxi dress, $250

7. L’AGENCE, Toulouse cardigan, $475

8. Munthe, Carson silk skirt, 279 EUR ($302 USD)

9. Peony, Holiday one-piece swimsuit, $245

10. John Hardy, Spear Flex cuff bracelet, $1,795

11. Christian Louboutin, Sporty Kate Sling pumps, $845

12. 3.1 Phillip Lim, small ID shoulder bag, $695

13. Iro Paris, Kettie V-neck crochet sweater, $395

14. Lele Sadoughi, Jackie pearl drop earrings, $85

15. Kurt Geiger, Kensington Langley sandals, $145

