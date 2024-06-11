Parties, Parties, Parties! Veronica de Piante’s Floral Soirée, The Webster’s Blooming Bash, & More!

Veronica de Piante toasts spring with blossoming outdoor soirée

Designer Veronica de Piante welcomed summer with a burst of blooms in the West Village last week. To preview her Pre-Spring 2025 collection, de Piante held an intimate gathering in the courtyard of a private carriage house. Guests including Brie Welch, Charlotte Groeneveld, Eliza Grace Huber, Serena Goh, Dexter Goei, Christina Grasso, Fern Mallis, Kate Davidson Hudson, Kat Irlin, Madhulika Sharma, Romilly Newman, Mary Leest, Michal Kurtis, Marina Ingvarsson, Sofia Harmanda and Vesper Ireland enjoyed the occasion with passed champagne, Aperol spritzes, and an array of hors d’oeuvres while surrounded by colorful blossoms.

All images: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The Webster and Earthling.VIP take Soho with blooming bash

Last week, in the heart of Soho, Earthling VIP hosted a celebratory event for their recent collaboration collection with The Webster. The event introduced Earthling VIP’s specially designed collaboration collection for The Webster and previewed the brand’s latest AW24 line. The party, fueled by mezcal cocktails from Rosaluna and tunes from DJ JusSke, drew in notable guests such as Jim Jones, Precious Achiuwa, and A$AP Tyy. Earthling VIP, born from the creative minds of Earth Crockett and Nicholas Baier, highlighted its commitment to evolving fashion with a display of unique pieces that blend artistic roots with modern design—which you can discover now at The Webster’s store at 29 Greene Street.

Willy Chavarria parties in Soho with Patron of the New

Willy Chavarria toasted his new Patron Saints capsule collection with its official launch at Patron of the New. The event found guests filling the Soho streetwear boutique and flowing onto the sidewalk for an impromptu block party, complete with Don Julio Tequila’s lime and watermelon margaritas. Attendees at the celebration included Offset, PC Chandra, Nicole Miller, Marco Ovando, Gage Kalama-Florence, Jewelie Anderson, Barry Samaha, Jaclyn Palermo, Elys Berroteran, Ricardo Gomes, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLY CHAVARRIA (@willychavarrianewyork)

Paris Laundry celebrates Spring 2025 with a streetwear block party

New York’s fashion scene convened at Paris Laundry’s Tribeca flagship for the unveiling of designer Guy Samuel’s new Spring 2025 collection, “Self Destruction.” The line, which was on full display, featured woven denim jackets and jeans, intricate leather outerwear, statement T-shirts, and more, all inspired by global neighborhoods and an appreciation of Japanese culture. The event, held as an outdoor block party, was filled with industry insiders including Leon Thomas III, Eric West, Daquan Earle, Bloody Dior, Taylor Hawkins, Miguel Tan, Jameson Montgomery, Harrison Kallner, Cjay Syre, Crystal Dunn-Paris, Bloody Osiris, and more. Attendees were treated to Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream scoops and Mezcalita cocktails for the occasion, complete with beats from DJ Mazurbate.

All images: BFA.com

Hoka kicks off its flagship store opening with sporty pizza party

Hola opened its new flagship store on Fifth Avenue with a running start. The popular sportswear brand opened its doors to editors, influencers, and more on Thursday to discover its two levels, which showcased its newest collections and an embroidery customization station. Guests including Nev Schulman, Valerie Zhang, Seth Phillips, Ellen Molina, Kyra Surgent, and more enjoyed Scarr’s Pizza and Baked by Melissa cupcakes while shopping for sneakers, staying refreshed from sponsors Poppi, Cadence, Zen Water, Athletic Brewing Co., Martini & Rossi, Heineken, Finback Brewery, and Avaline Wines. You can visit Hoka’s new flagship now at 579 Fifth Avenue.

