Casa Magazines Is Opening A New Coffee Shop, Casa Next Door!

Magazine lovers, listen up! Casa Magazines has a brand-new venture: Casa Next Door, a coffee shop opening—as the name implies—next door to the beloved West Village institution. The newsstand’s latest space features books and a coffee bar, as announced on Instagram. After today’s soft opening, Casa Next Door will host its first event on November 9 for New York Nico’s Guide to NYC. According to beloved Casa co-owner Syed Khalid “Ali” Wasim, it will also feature the “best coffee in New York City.” Woohoo!

Chanel’s Cruise 2025 Collection Returns To The Runway in Hong Kong

Chanel traveled to the Hong Kong Design Institute for its second Cruise 2025 runway show. Ahead of the event, the brand hosted live “Radio Chanel” chats with guests Penélope Cruz, Whitney Peak, Angela Yuen, Margaret Zhang, Willo Perron, and Audrey Diwan. On the runway, a sporty range of oversized knitwear, shorts sets, midi dresses, and denim separates were shown—all originally created by former creative director Virginie Viard. The largely neutral range was punctuated with pops of green, blue, and yellow, as well as plenty of Chanel 11.12 and Chanel 22 handbags. Following the show, attendees gathered in Shaw Studios for a sunset afterparty. Additional guests included G-Dragon, Angèle, Caroline de Maigret, Bolin Chen, Sébastien Tellier, Shye, Moon Tang, Amandine de la Richardière, Chow Yun-Fat, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Tom Ford Buys A $104 Million Home In London

Tom Ford has just spent £80 million GBP (approximately $104 million USD) on a mansion in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood, according to Hypebeast. His new digs notably mark the United Kingdom’s most expensive real estate sale of 2024—not bad! The Chelsea pad is the latest addition to Ford’s real estate portfolio, which includes residences in New York, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, and Aspen—plus Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ former Hamptons home.

Britney Spears Is Launching Her Own Boho Jewelry Brand

Britney’s keeping busy! This week, Britney Spears revealed she’s launching a jewelry line called B Tiny, according to Jezebel. The musician shared in a new Instagram post that her brand will launch soon, specializing in “delicate[,] extremely different and one of a kind pieces.” Two of those pieces have also been shared in the same post: delicate hand rings accented with bohemian turquoise beads. Fab! As we wait for more info, we look forward to copping some of Spears’ pieces when they eventually come out.

