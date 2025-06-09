Summer started on a high note for BRANDEdit! The partnership program, led by The Digital Dept., hosted a special pop-up in Nashville, Tennessee—which notably overlapped with CMA Fest 2025.

From June 4 to 5, the occasion hosted experiences from a variety of beauty, fashion, and wellness brands. The event’s participating labels included MaryRuth’s Organics, Breda, OneSkin, Lulu’s, Splendor Water, Tangle Teezer, Back To Nature, Dave’s Killer Bread, Epres, Naked Sundays, Poppi, Provence Beauty, Rind Snacks, Smart Sweets, Vegobears, EPHD, Ethique Beauty, Dots For Spots, IPSY, Fresh Cosmetics, Grüns, Kitsch, and Mixik Skin. Guests arrived to Saint Elle in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood for the occasion, enjoying special gifting activations, discovering new brands and seasonal launches, and more.

Attendees included Lauren Lane, Jana Kramer, Sarah Boyd, Belinda Sztrom, Pia Toscano, Sabina Gadecki Rich, Tyler Rich, Chanel West Coast and Bowie Fenison, Dom Fenison, Victoria Fuller, Sazan Hendrix, Jazmine Scheitel, Ashley Wahler and Delilah Wahler, Naomi Lowde-Priestley, Andrea Vasquez, Christina Arquette, Kenzie Elizabeth, Angie K, Avery Wadbrook, Kelsey Byron-Breisinger, Chloee Tinnin, Taylor Vance, Mariah Owen, Kortney Wilson, Shay Sullivan, Addison Davis, Kirsten Trout, Sam Gwaz, Daisy Kent, Priscilla Block, Cass Cardelle, Jess Conte, Samantha Bauchmann, Cecily Bauchmann, Leah Turner, Jillian Jackson, Gia Duddy, Shelby Hunstad, Alexis Mueller, Parker Grace Moss, Erin Confortini, Michelle Spieler, Sarah Busby, Chloe Holladay, Kristin Johns, Kat Luna, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BRANDEdit

