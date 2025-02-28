The North Face Celebrates The Mountain Jacket’s 40th Anniversary At Casino

Feeling toasty? The North Face bundled up VIPs to celebrate its signature Mountain jacket’s 40th anniversary at Casino. Chic attendees kicked off the night mingling at the Soho hotspot’s downstairs bar with spritzes, espresso martinis, and Palomas—naturally, all dressed in colorful North Face jackets, coats, and parkas (we even spotted editrix Kristina Ang in the brand’s viral SKIMS collab!). After cocktail hour, everyone journeyed upstairs to a seated dinner hosted by cool-girl musician Griff. Drenched in red light, the night’s menu featured Italian chicories salad, grilled prawns, and roasted baby carrots, followed by courses of rigatoni pasta, steak au poivre, and branzino—all accompanied by broccoli di ciccio and French fries. Delish! Guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Iris Apatow, Evan Mock, Quill Lemons, Lumia Nocito, Myles Loftin, India Roby, Larisha Paul, Emma Oleck, Rashad Minnick, Kristina Ang, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Norman Reedus Showcases In Transit at The Soho Grand Hotel

Wondering where the cool set flocked to on Wednesday night? They were all at the Soho Grand Hotel, where The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus launched his newest photography exhibit, In Transit, at The Gallery at Soho Grand. Amidst the black-and-white shots of New York City’s candid moments and nightlife, guests mingled with wine, champagne, and Hendrick’s cocktails with music from Miss Guy. After the gallery show, everyone danced the night away at the hotel’s sleek Club Room while enjoying beats by DJ Aku! Guests included Orville Peck, Helena Christensen, Debbie Harry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josie DuPont, Hannah Fair, Kyle Brincefield, Hans Tranberg, Kelly Bensimon, Jack James Busa, Daniel Walters, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Allbirds Embraces Curiosity With A Lush Ludlow House Dinner

Bon appetit! Allbirds toasted its new “Cards On The Table” campaign starring Stanley Tucci, Tan France, Mel C., Carlos Sainz, and Dr. Orna Guralni with a special dinner at Ludlow House. After viewing the campaign’s humorous film—part of an ongoing series emphasizing connections between curiosity and the natural world—guests engaged in lively discussion with the brand’s accompanying decks of insightful question cards. Everyone enjoyed a delicious dinner of snap beans, shishito peppers, sushi, chicken, and more, along with plenty of cocktails. Attendees included Coco Bassey, Gianna Caldera, Omenaa Boakye, Sandra Okerulu, Grace Minha Kim, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.