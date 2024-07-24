Paige DeSorbo’s fashion journey is just beginning. The Summer House star has entered a new era this year, kicking off with a full Fashion Week schedule and appearing at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards—all while embracing a high-low wardrobe and making greater fashion investments. It’s also been a busy summer for DeSorbo, who’s grown her “Giggly Squad” podcast with co-star Hannah Berner through a slew of weekly episodes, a renewed Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly tour, and the upcoming book How to Giggle (due next spring).

We caught up with DeSorbo to chat all things fashion, her dream podcast guests, and what to expect on the latest season of Summer House.

How’s your summer so far? What’s been going on in your world?

My summer has been amazing. I went on an amazing trip with my family and Craig [Conover], and then we had a great wedding weekend we had to go to. I’ve been having the best time ever. I will say I feel very in my 30’s this summer, because I pulled my back and couldn’t leave my bed—which I wasn’t complaining about! It’s a great summer, but I am definitely feeling my age.

Your podcast with Hannah Berner, Giggly Squad, has taken off since it came out. How did you two decide to launch a podcast together?

It’s funny, because the beauty of Giggly Squad is that literally nothing is planned. Us even having a podcast was not even planned. Someone asked me the other day, “What do you do to prep before you record Giggly Squad?” And I’m like, “I literally have never prepped a day in my life.” Even if we had a list of things we wanted to talk about, we rarely even get to them. That is why I love Giggly Squad so much, because it is so off the cuff, raw, and just the two of us chatting.

What have been some highlights or fun memories from doing this podcast with Hannah?

Before we even started as a podcast, we were stuck in COVID on Instagram Live. I would say that our live shows are so special, and the fact that we’re going on another nationwide tour with more cities, more shows, is our favorite thing to do. Actually getting to meet the Gigglers in person, knowing that we met them via Instagram Lives all those years ago, that’s definitely the most special for us. Because Hannah and I are so different, it’s so fun meeting the girls at the show—you can clearly tell who’s a “Paige” and who’s a “Hannah” in their friendship. We love that!

What was it like bringing the podcast to life on your Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly tour?

The tour is such a different energy. It’s different than just listening to a weekly episode of the podcast. It’s definitely a different vibe. It’s definitely a girl’s night out, an hour…we always say we’re over going to clubs, but we still want to socialize with our friends, and it truly is that. It’s such a fun excuse for the girls to get an outfit, plan it, take that Instagram picture, and come laugh for an hour. There’s just so many reasons why it’s just so fun to meet everyone in person.

We hear you guys are launching a Giggly Squad book! What can you tell us about that?

We have a book coming out next spring! This is how in tune our Gigglers are with us. We were trying to Easter egg [reveal] what we were doing, and not one person picked that we were writing a book—and we were just as shocked as the Gigglers were! We were so excited when Simon & Schuster reached out, because once we did start writing and thinking of our stories that we want to put in the book, it was so much fun. It truly is such a guide for the girls in their 20’s and 30’s of navigating life and not taking life as seriously. That’s truly what Giggly Squad is about: making fun of ourselves and everything else, and just not taking life as seriously.

What are some topics or career moments you can share from the book?

Me and Hannah have been fired from multiple jobs—one even together! We definitely have some fun anecdotes. You’ll definitely be able to see what sections are mine [and] what sections are Hannah’s, figure out if you’re a “Paige” or a “Hannah.” We have a lot of relatable stories from our 20’s and how we either got over them, or the trauma that we endured with them. I think it’ll be really relatable for the girls.

Do you two have any dream guests for the podcast?

It’s so fun when we will find out random celebrities listen to our podcast. We freak out! We get so starstruck. It’s also funny, because we never have guests, and I get so nervous when we have a guest—I forget how to talk! One of the most recent celebrities that we found out listens to Giggly Squad is Jennifer Garner, and for whatever reason, [I] died that she would listen to Giggly Squad. She would definitely be a dream guest. Brooke Shields just said that her daughter listens, and that was really exciting, too.

Will Giggly Squad return for season three?

Oh, absolutely! It’s so funny. We don’t even know that podcasts go in seasons. We literally never take a week off—we took one week off this past month, and our mental health declined. We go all year, and we love it.

There was a segment on the podcast where you talked about attending our Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Why did you choose to discuss it on Giggly Squad, and what were some of your FLA’s highlights?

I have always seen it on Instagram, and was always so fascinated by it. I thought it was such a chic, low-key event, but [with] such A-list celebrities. I was so starstruck by [Celeste Barber]. I thought she was the best host! She was so funny, the way she was being such a fashion girl, but also making fun of certain things—I thought she was so good. That’s where I met Jennifer Garner, and then put it together that she listened to Giggly Squad. I don’t spend enough time in LA, and I thought it was so chic being at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Then there’s Kris Jenner, just casually walking next to me. I thought it was such a cool event to be included in after seeing it on Instagram for so many years.

How did you pick out your Fashion LA Awards outfit? What was the process?

I wanted to stay very true to my own personal style. I will always love a set, I just think a matching set is so cute. I saw this ivory set, and I just thought it was very light and airy and California, but it also felt very structured and “fashion”-y, and I love dimension in outfits. I thought it was perfect, but I was nervous to come to the event—so I wanted to feel still like myself. I feel comfortable when I’m in a cute little miniskirt matching set.

Speaking of fashion, what are some of your favorite brands or designers that you have your eye on?

In the summer, for whatever reason, I am a shopaholic. I don’t know why [in] the summer months I shop so much, because I actually do love fall and winter fashion. I feel like you can layer more—there’s so many more things you can do! But for whatever reason, I have been shopping a ton recently. I rarely am a designer girl. I stick to Zara, [and] I just did a Marshalls campaign, which was honestly my dream for so many years because Marshalls was the only place I shopped for so long—in Albany, that was really all we had. I die for Prada. It was always so aspirational, and now every time I go to Italy with my family and I walk by the store, it just does something to me. This summer, I bought this powder blue dress from Prada that they brought up from the basement. I’d never had anyone bring something up from a basement before, and that has been the purchase that has been sticking out in my head. I always justify it with, “My daughter will have a great vintage dress when she’s in college.”

What is one piece or item in your closet that you can’t live without?

It’s not even white anymore—I guess it’s ivory—but I have this white silk top that’s chiffon, layered, and high neck, and [has] buttons down the back. It’s so timeless, and it’s actually my grandmother’s from the fifties. She had given it to my mom—my mom had it for years, she wore it all throughout my childhood. Then when I moved to New York City 10 years ago, my mom actually gave it to me. I have styled it at least twice a year for the past 10 years. I always love that top. Obviously it has such a sentimental reason that I love it, but truly, whenever I’m in a pinch and I’m like, “I really can’t think of an outfit right now,” this is my go-to top. I’ve worn it with jeans. I’ve worn it with black capris. I don’t think I’d be able to live without that top.

What’s on your fashion bucket list for the future—any dream collaborations?

I honestly love just being in the fashion world, every time I go to a fashion show. This past Fashion Week I had the most fun. I loved all my looks. I’m always so surprised if I’m ever sitting in the front row, so I’m always just happy to be included. You grow up so many years seeing Fashion Week, not really knowing what it is, and then getting to sit front row is just so much fun. Dream collaborations…I love Prada, and that’s a dream. I loved the Sally LaPointe show this year. I think she’s so cool, so honestly, she’s a really good one. Really, just anything during Fashion Week, I love. I love just being able to be around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAIGE DESORBO (@paige_desorbo)

Fashion’s become a bigger part of your life this year—and you had a pretty full Fashion Week in February!

I definitely went to the most shows back-to-back that I have this [February]. I felt like there were so many people that weren’t in the city. I think it was [because of] the Super Bowl, but a lot of people weren’t there. It felt so intimate. I felt like I got a really great experience this past year that I hadn’t in a couple years.

Which shows did you go to?

Cucculelli Shaheen, LaPointe, Area, Retrofete, and Brandon Maxwell. I was really late for Retrofete!

What was your Fashion Week experience like this year?

Fashion Week always gets a lot of criticism. People are like, “Oh my God, it’s not the same as it used to be, there’s so many influencers.” But I’ve always loved it. I don’t care if it’s super crowded, I don’t care if it’s super intimate. I always have a good time because it truly is a childhood dream coming to fruition, every time I get invited to a show or I go to a show. It’s also just fun to watch. I love a fashion show, even if it’s my friends ordering from Revolve. I’m like, “Can you try everything on, on FaceTime so I can see it?” I’ve always loved that. Definitely growing up, [I] went and bought something and then had to do a fashion show in my living room. I always have a good time, and it’s always exciting for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAIGE DESORBO (@paige_desorbo)

Summer House just wrapped season 8. How have you seen the show change since you joined the cast?

I joined on season three, and it’s changed so much over the years. Truly because we’ve all just gotten older, we change as people throughout the years. Obviously, the show is going to change a little bit. I love Summer House. It’s such a fun experience, and being able to, go to the Hamptons every weekend is not a bad gig whatsoever. I know people are saying that I’m in the bed all the time, but it truly is our vacation with our friends. We are lazy, we love staying at the house. We also love going out and having fun with each other. We throw some of the best themed parties on Bravo—we’ve literally done every single theme you can think of.

What’s been your biggest learning lesson since being on reality TV?

Oh my God! So many learning lessons. One of the number-one things that I always tell people, when we have new cast members or [I’m] ever explaining what it’s like to people being on reality TV—I had a producer say it to me my very first year of filming, and it really is so true. I never try and believe any of the hype, because 50% of people are going to absolutely hate you regardless, and then the other 50% are going to love you. Really, neither of them are right, because they don’t truly know every aspect of your personality, or even know you. I try and take everything with a grain of salt, whether people absolutely love me or absolutely hate me. I try and just stay myself.

We also hear season 9 just started production—any hints for what we can expect to see onscreen?

We’re so new into it. Our drama really doesn’t ensue until a couple weeks into filming. We’re all still so excited that it’s even summer, so I don’t even have any good juicy gossip! But we’re definitely having a great time, just as good a time [as] we had last year—maybe even more. Of course, we have a pregnant person [in the cast], so we have so many new things to learn.

