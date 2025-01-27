Nooh by La Coste’s Chic Non-Alcoholic Wines Are Perfect For The Sober Curious! 

Château La Coste is embracing the rise of non-alcoholic beverages and “sober curious” drinking with its latest launch! The Provence-based winery has just revealed its new line of non-alcoholic wines, Nooh by La Coste, bringing the category a chic and refined flair.

“Château La Coste has always challenged us to ask for more from wine, life and culture,” said Château La Coste owner Paddy McKillen in a statement. “Our estates are planted to the classic varieties of Provence. Nooh presents a non-alcoholic option that captures the essence of our vineyards with a chic profile that delights wine drinkers. 100% Provence in style and inspiration, Nooh is a charming and festive wine designed for sharing in the true French spirit of joie de vivre.”

Indeed, Nooh by La Coste is entering the non-alcoholic drinks market with the purest form of de-alcoholized wine. The label’s current selection includes still ($29) and sparkling ($43) white wines and rosé, crafted over years of experimentation to perfect advanced vacuum distillation and aroma-preserving temperatures.

True to their Provence heritage, Nooh rosés are gently de-alcoholized from Château La Coste’s signature Rosé d’une Nuit organic cuvée to preserve delicate flavors and aromas. Light and alcohol-free, the Provence origins of the wines are particularly pronounced with grapefruit and strawberry notes complemented by fresh aromas of lemon, jasmine and red berries. Plus, for those who want to cut back on calories, Nooh only contains 3.5 grams of residual sugar.

As the sober curious movement has grown in the 2020’s, beverage brands are learning how to navigate a new marketplace where non-alcoholic options are more popular than ever. Drink options that taste great, look aesthetically pleasing—especially in the digital age—and are crafted with expert quality and care are crucial to a successful launch today. Château La Coste’s successful winemaking legacy spans centuries, dating all the way to 1682. Nooh’s release signifies yet another stylish chapter for the storied winery, an inclusive and smart addition to appeal to a new generation.

Plus, the vineyard certainly has style and chic taste to boot! Nooh nationally launched at our Art Basel party in Miami last winter, in line with the winery’s artful personality. The sculpture park and galleries at Château La Coste include renowned works by Tadao Ando, Damien Hirst, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Frank Gehry, Richard Serra and Bob Dylan, as well as a luxe hotel and Michelin-star restaurants.

Those doing dry January, trying a “sober curious” era, or simply stocking up on non-alcoholic options for events can now discover Nooh by La Coste! The brand’s wines can be found on its website, as well as glam destinations around the country. Cheers!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.