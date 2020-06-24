Paris Fashion Week Is Moving Ahead with Physical Shows

Paris Fashion Week is on! The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced today that PFW’s Spring 2021 shows will be held September 28- October 6th with physical shows. The brief statement noted they “will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities.”

“We will follow the rhythm of the fashion weeks. It’s a lot of business, a lot of things attached to it, not to mention the tradition,” LVMH’s Pietro Beccarisaid told BOF today. “In Paris in September, we hope to be able at least to have some audience, if not a full room.”

While many are expecting brands to show digitally as well, there has been a lukewarm response to getting eyeballs on online only events. BOF noted that London Fashion Week’s online event this month failed to get people to watch. Launchmetrics estimated that coverage of the event on social media and in the news was about 55 percent less valuable than the year prior.

Burberry announced yesterday they are going ahead with an outdoor runway show in London on September 17th.

