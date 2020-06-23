Sophia Amoruso Steps Down at Girlboss

Sophia Amoruso has announced she and the majority of her team have left Girlboss. Amoruso is blaming COVID related financial issues to her departure. She wrote on Instagram:

“2020 has quite literally been a world of pain for most of us in some way, shape, or form. For Girlboss, COVID was a head-on, high-speed collision. The Girlboss business relies upon two things to drive revenue: events and brands sponsoring those events. Yes, we also host podcasts, send newsletters, and are highly visible on social, but the majority of our brand partnerships are also predicated on some integration with the Girlboss Rally. I’ll keep most of the details for the next book, but essentially it boiled down to this: we had a high 8–figure partnership lined up, along with other deals that we’d already closed. Then BAM. COVID hit. Revenue decimated.”

Last December, Amoruso sold Girlboss—a media platform that hosts events, a blog, a podcast, and social network to Attention Capital, a new media holding company. She remained its CEO. Amoruso is the controversial founder of Nasty Gal, which at one point was bringing in $100 million in annual sales. She stepped down in 2015 and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a year later. Boohoo Group bought Nasty Gal for $20 million in 2017.

