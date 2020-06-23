Sophia Amoruso Steps Down at Girlboss

Sophia Amoruso has announced she and the majority of her team have left Girlboss. Amoruso is blaming COVID related financial issues to her departure. She wrote on Instagram:
“2020 has quite literally been a world of pain for most of us in some way, shape, or form. For Girlboss, COVID was a head-on, high-speed collision. The Girlboss business relies upon two things to drive revenue: events and brands sponsoring those events. Yes, we also host podcasts, send newsletters, and are highly visible on social, but the majority of our brand partnerships are also predicated on some integration with the Girlboss Rally. I’ll keep most of the details for the next book, but essentially it boiled down to this: we had a high 8–figure partnership lined up, along with other deals that we’d already closed. Then BAM. COVID hit. Revenue decimated.”
I'm not sure what's next for me, but what I am sure of is that I'll always be a champion for Girlboss. I'll always be "the" Girlboss. And I'll keep harvesting my learnings for all of you as much as I can, wherever I can. Here's what I do know: For the first time in my life, I'm prioritizing my wellbeing over my ambition. I'm inspired to give more than I receive, and to be of service. If you want to stay posted on whatever I end up doing next, I've launched a little love letter/newsletter that I hope you'll join. The link's in my bio. Thank you to the millions of women who supported Girlboss. Thank you to the early investors who believed in us. Thank you, Joe Marchese, for buying the company just six short months ago—who could have known we'd be here today. Thank you to by far my proudest accomplishment, the team at Girlboss, who taught me so much. Sophia
Last December, Amoruso sold Girlboss—a media platform that hosts events, a blog, a podcast, and social network to Attention Capital, a new media holding company. She remained its CEO. Amoruso is the controversial founder of Nasty Gal, which at one point was bringing in $100 million in annual sales. She stepped down in 2015 and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a year later. Boohoo Group bought Nasty Gal for $20 million in 2017.
At least this time around she has the decency to address her team of her “step down”. Surely she will shift blame on her downfall as she did with NastyGal’s then CEO as she claimed in pass interviews. Not surprising that she has relinquished any wrong doing on her part. She’s definitely a strategic for profit only person & has no compassion to those outside of her camp or those who do not serve her ego accordingly. She has & will refine the art of scamming as she knows how to mimic/recreate other leaders’ stories as her own to drive followings & harness media attention. Most unauthentic person I’ve unfortunately met & worked for.