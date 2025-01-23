Chic Report

Bisous Bisous! Nemacolin’s Whimsical High Tea Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day Weekend!

The resort's latest special event will be held from February 14 to 16th

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Valentine's Day, Nemacolin, resort, tea
The Bleu Room at The Chateau (Jordan Millington Liquorice)

XOXO! This Valentine’s Day weekend, look no further than Nemacolin for your latest experiential—and decadent—retreat! The famed resort in Farmington, PA. is introducing its limited-edition high tea for the occasion—all inspired by Marie Antoinette.

Valentine's Day, Nemacolin, resort, tea

The Bleu Room at The Chateau

From February 14 to 16th, Nemacolin will host high tea experience Bisou Bisou by Paris Starn, fully crafted by chef and pastry artist Paris Starn. The event will be hosted in a secret room behind the resort’s whimsical The Bleu Room at The Chateau, creating an exclusive and clever flair—similarly to its predecessor, Antoinette’s secret le cabinet de la Méridienne room at Versailles.As for the menu? Attendees can expect a menu filled with connections by Starn—including savory tarts, quiche, biscuit sandwiches, plus sweet offerings of custards, truffles, and tartlets. The extravagant affair is complete with plenty of tea, champagne, and cocktails for elegant sipping—plus a surprise entertainment act! You can currently make reservations for your own tea appointment, starting at $275, on Nemacolin’s website.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Nemacolin to bring Bisou Bisou to life this Valentine’s Day weekend,” Starn said in a statement. “This event is the realization of an idea I have been wanting to bring to life—to create an enchanting experience that combines the decadence and romance of rococo art with high tea. The result is a celebration of lust, uninhibited indulgence, and whimsy, and I can’t wait to share it all with guests.”

Valentine's Day, Nemacolin, resort, tea

The Bleu Room at The Chateau

During Valentine’s Day weekend, however, high tea isn’t Nemacolin’s only experiential offering. Guests can also celebrate friendship, romance, and more with activations at its Woodland Spa, including the new chocolate exfoliating “Cupid’s Glow” facial, massages, and mani-pedi’s with strawberries and champagne. The hospitality venue also offers horse-drawn carriage rides of the expansive Laurel Highlands, plus a special menu at its new Gusto! restaurant—complete with caviar, New York strip steaks, and a romance-inspired dessert! For added sparkle, guests can also check out The Hardy Collective by Louis Anthony Jewelers, featuring a wide range of fine jewelry perfect for lovers and friends alike. Cheers!

All images: Jordan Millington Liquorice

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Luxe Hotels We Love For A Winter...

Inside Nemacolin’s Epic Summer Solstice Celebration

Jackson Wiederhoeft Created The Most ‘Elevated Elves’...

Inside The Daily’s Visit To Hardy’s Holiday...

Exciting Changes Ahead at Nemacolin

The Suite Life! A Peek Inside The...

Inside The Daily’s Winter Wonderland At Nemacolin!

Inside Nemacolin’s Big Plans for 2022

Everything You Need To Know About Susanne...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.