Bisous Bisous! Nemacolin’s Whimsical High Tea Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day Weekend!

XOXO! This Valentine’s Day weekend, look no further than Nemacolin for your latest experiential—and decadent—retreat! The famed resort in Farmington, PA. is introducing its limited-edition high tea for the occasion—all inspired by Marie Antoinette.

From February 14 to 16th, Nemacolin will host high tea experience Bisou Bisou by Paris Starn, fully crafted by chef and pastry artist Paris Starn. The event will be hosted in a secret room behind the resort’s whimsical The Bleu Room at The Chateau, creating an exclusive and clever flair—similarly to its predecessor, Antoinette’s secret le cabinet de la Méridienne room at Versailles.As for the menu? Attendees can expect a menu filled with connections by Starn—including savory tarts, quiche, biscuit sandwiches, plus sweet offerings of custards, truffles, and tartlets. The extravagant affair is complete with plenty of tea, champagne, and cocktails for elegant sipping—plus a surprise entertainment act! You can currently make reservations for your own tea appointment, starting at $275, on Nemacolin’s website.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Nemacolin to bring Bisou Bisou to life this Valentine’s Day weekend,” Starn said in a statement. “This event is the realization of an idea I have been wanting to bring to life—to create an enchanting experience that combines the decadence and romance of rococo art with high tea. The result is a celebration of lust, uninhibited indulgence, and whimsy, and I can’t wait to share it all with guests.”

During Valentine’s Day weekend, however, high tea isn’t Nemacolin’s only experiential offering. Guests can also celebrate friendship, romance, and more with activations at its Woodland Spa, including the new chocolate exfoliating “Cupid’s Glow” facial, massages, and mani-pedi’s with strawberries and champagne. The hospitality venue also offers horse-drawn carriage rides of the expansive Laurel Highlands, plus a special menu at its new Gusto! restaurant—complete with caviar, New York strip steaks, and a romance-inspired dessert! For added sparkle, guests can also check out The Hardy Collective by Louis Anthony Jewelers, featuring a wide range of fine jewelry perfect for lovers and friends alike. Cheers!

All images: Jordan Millington Liquorice

