Oscar de la Renta Fall ’23 collection is here

On the tail end of NYFW, Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim ensured we’d have a bit more beauty to dream about as we caught up on our rest. The designers released the Fall ’23 collection last night, and it’s brimming with odes to nature and the art of dressing up. The palette brings together sage, sienna, safflower, aqua, rouge, teal, and grape—but doubtless, it’s the soft lavender hues that are singing the loudest. (Will we see that fringe-tasseled plunge-neck gown on a starlet sometime soon? We sure hope so.) Elsewhere in the offering, you’ll find a pretty print that shows partially sketched floral patterns (“reminiscent of an artist who has left portions of a blank canvas, laid bare to the viewer’s imagination,” the designers explain), tailored tweed suits, cocoon-style coats, and body-hugging guipure lace evening dresses. Feast your eyes on the collection, below:

Condé Nast reaches a settlement over lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage

The Fashion Law reports that Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast, has reached a settlement in the $4 million lawsuit it had filed against rappers Drake and 21 Savage over Photoshopped promotional material that appeared to look like a magazine cover. The settlement puts a permanent injunction in place, barring the performers from using the Vogue trademark, logo, or any similar identifiers in a commercial capacity. The rappers will also have to pay an unspecified sum to the publishing company. The company’s general counsel, Will Bowes, said: “It was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.” ICYMI: Drake and 21 Savage had also made mock ups of other media appearances, but the only company who retaliated with a lawsuit was Condé Nast.

Naomi Campbell and Sadie Sink front Alexander McQueen Spring Summer ’23 campaign

She’s been wearing McQueen on the red carpet and giving us no shortage of best dressed list moments, and now Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has landed in a campaign for the British luxury brand. Sink, 20, joins reoccurring house ambassador Naomi Campbell in the series of still and short films by Jonas Åkerlund. The campaign, which was shot against a backdrops of London landmarks including St. Paul’s Cathedral as well as more gritty cityscapes, celebrates female strength and individuality. Also cast this time around are Pom Klementieff, Yseult, METTE, and Nyagua. Peep the campaign, below:

Gigi Hadid stars in Chloé’s new eyewear campaign

Gigi Hadid, along with Shu Pei, is fronting the new ads for Chloé Eyewear. The supermodel and quintessential California girl was captured in the Mojave Desert basking in the sun in her retro-style shades and reading glasses. The series focuses on the new Gayia styles, which are crafted entirely from a 100% recycled acetate named ReAce that is exclusive to the eyewear line for the season—after all, Chloé under environmentally conscious creative director Gabriela Hearst has already achieved B-Corp status. The French house enlisted legendary Camilla Nickerson to round out the styling for the boho-leaning campaign, which highlights the oversized square and round shape sunnies with the gold-tone brand logo on the inside, while Zoë Ghertner was behind the camera.

