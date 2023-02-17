Daily Media: Major New Roles For Connor Reilly At Michael Kors & Antoine Phillips At Chanel, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Alex Pauly is now beauty editor at Highsnobiety, as the outlet launches its Beauty vertical.

2. Laura Pitcher is now staff writer at NYLON.

3. Connor Reilly is now director of public relations and special events, USA at Michael Kors.

4. Antoine Phillips is now head of VIP and influencer relations for Chanel North America.

5. Mercedes Abramo is now deputy chief commercial officer at Cartier. Walter Bolognino is now president and CEO of Cartier North America.

6. David Wieleman is now chief financial officer at Swarovski.

7. David Laid is now creative director, lifting at Gymshark.

8. Saba Landmann, VP of global communications at DKNY, is leaving the company.

9. Megan Maiorano is now senior account executive at Battalion PR.

10. Molly Schuster is now account executive in SHADOW’s CPG/Hospitality division. Dan Vaughan is now junior producer, experimental at the agency.

Plus!

11. Derris is now representing Rhode skincare.

12. J/ Public Relations is now representing Smyth Tribeca.

13. DLX NY is now representing Halfdays.

14. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Care.ē.on (pronounced Carry On).

15. Coterie Global is now representing Retrouvé and Lilfox.

16. Negri Firman is now representing Sunreef Yachts.

