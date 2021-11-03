Once Upon A Time In Hollywood! Gucci Takes Over L.A. For Star-studded Fashion Fest

It’s hard to believe that the commercial crossover between fashion and film is a more recent phenomenon. Indeed, celebrities as magazine cover stars (instead of models), fresh-off-the-catwalk couture on the red carpet, and actresses with exclusive contracts with luxury houses has accelerated the intersection of both industries in the past decade. Yesterday, as House of Gucci lead Lady Gaga was unveiled as a Vogue Italia/British Vogue cover girl in the same timeframe as A listers descended on Gucci’s gargantuan Hollywood-inspired outing, the meeting point has never seemed more apparent or culturally relevant.

The highly-anticipated event, titled Gucci Love Parade, saw Alessandro Michele stick to his guns when it comes to showing seasonless collections on his own terms. The whimsically-inclined creative director reportedly said that he originally intended to be a costume designer, and credited his lifelong love of cinema to his production assistant mother. The ensuing 115-look offering that he presented spoke to that deep knowledge and understanding of Tinseltown in its past, present, and future iterations. From sweeping feather-trimmed sheer gowns that could have walked right off a silent-era film noir, elements like cowboy hats and bolo neck ties that nodded to America’s love for Westerns, sci-fi styling, and the type of tailoring that put stars of the 1970s on the map as style icons. The more you looked, the more you could draw parallels between certain staples and the movie character that may have inspired them, in a mind-boggling test on your own knowledge of pop culture references. And who could forget the more scintillating side of the Hollywood film industry. Lest you do, Gucci’s sex toy-inspired accessories, latex, nipple pasties, and hosiery will be sure to bring it all crashing back.

Star-studded audience aside—and Gwyneth Paltrow’s meta moment in the Aria version of her own Tom Ford for Gucci red suit from 1996, which you’ve probably seen 10 times on Instagram today—the Hollywood hooley continued on the runway itself. Celebrities permeated the casting, with appearances from Macaulay Culkin, Jared Leto (soon to also appear in House of Gucci), Jeremy Pope, Steve Lacy, Grace Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, St.Vincent, Miranda July, Phoebe Bridgers, Janaya Khan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Hayden Pedigo.

Post-show, Michele is quoted as saying that his Hollywood takes place on the street. Literally and figuratively! With the mix of all-out fantasy and more wearable pieces like logo-heavy athleisure, it’s a chance for mere mortals (with spending power, if not talent) to take part in the parade. As the famous quote goes, “Hollywood isn’t a place, it’s a way of life.”

See the full collection below:

