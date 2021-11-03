Daily News: Shape Mag Shutters Print, Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up, Stay At Carrie Bradshaw’s NYC Pad, Plus! Which Influencer Is Expecting?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

SCOOP: Shape magazine to go digital only

Meredith-owned health and lifestyle publication Shape is set to shutter print operations. In an email obtained by the Daily sent by a Shape staff member, the print editorial team received the news today while simultaneously being told that today would be their last day in the office. Meredith was recently acquired by Dotdash in a deal reportedly worth $2.7 billion. The new company, called Dotdash Meredith, will be led by Dotdash chief executive Neil Vogel and will see Meredith’s 40+ magazines and digital outlets, including People, InStyle, Better Homes & Gardens, and Entertainment Weekly all operate under a new roof.

Emily Ratajkowski gets real with Lisa Taddeo

Ahead of her debut collection of essays, model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski sat down with author Lisa Taddeo and Elle magazine for a candid conversation on female rage, sex, confidence, motherhood, beauty ideals, and more. In the must-read piece, new mom Ratajkowski explains how she was driven to put pen to paper after the viral New York Magazine article which detailed her experience of sexual assault. “The reason I set out to write was to deal with my s**t, absolutely. With the essay…I was so nervous. The week before, I couldn’t sleep. I was sobbing. I was an absolute mess: ‘Why did I do this? Remind me why I wrote this and why I’m deciding to publish it? And then when it went out into the world, it was cathartic. Because all of a sudden, it was people recognizing my reality. It’s so validating. I didn’t have that for a big part of my twenties, whether in these small interactions that I write about or on a global scale. To be able to say, ‘This is my story,’ it’s very healing.” Ratajkowski’s book is set to publish on November 9.

Stay at Carrie’s famed SATC apartment

Oh those folks at AirBnB know a good hook when they see it! In conjunction with the highly-anticipated SATC reboot, And Just Like That, hitting screens next month, fans of the show can opt in for one- and two-night stays at a home that’s been recreated to look exactly like Carrie Bradshaw’s famous rent controlled Manhattan pad from the 1990s sitcom. Getting dolled up in the walk-through hallway closet before trotting down the brownstone steps to meet the rest of the gang for Cosmos nearby? You had us at hello. There’s even the option to add a custom greeting from SJP to soup up the experience too. Bookings open on November 8 at noon. Hurry!

Aimee Song announces she’s pregnant

OG influencer Aimee Song, of Song of Style fame, shared the joyous news with her six million followers that she’s expecting. It is the first child for the entrepreneur and content creator and her Italian photographer partner, Jacopo Moschin. Revealing her bump in a sweet clip filmed in Italy, the Los Angeles-based fashion star later showcased her bump at the Gucci Love Parade show in Hollywood. Congrats!

Monica Rich Kosann opens second New York store

Certified B Corp jewelry brand Monica Rich Kosann has cut the ribbon on its second standalone NYC store, now sitting pretty at Hudson Yards. The boutique is the perfect way for customers new and existing to get acquainted with the brand’s famed locket collections. The shop will also feature charm necklace collections, Design Your Own collections, stackable pieces, and an exclusive 10 styles from the Diamonds Reborn collection which will only be available at this location. Furthering the brand’s commitment to sustainability, Diamonds Reborn uses repurposed diamonds from pre-existing jewelry styles in new designs in recycled 18K gold. Happy shopping!

