New Moncler? Old Celine Alum Veronica Leoni Delivers With 2 Moncler 1952 Line

Moncler has entered the chat. Forget what comes to mind when you think of the reliably high tech alpine ski-wear brand, because its newest from the 2 Moncler 1952 line is the styling moodboard we didn’t know we needed ahead of the upcoming season.

Designed by Veronica Leoni, who has enviable resume experience cutting her teeth under Jil Sander and during Phoebe Philo’s tenure at Celine, the collection is a step towards her minimalist-leaning pret-a-porter roots. While she’s been spearheading the iconic label’s womenswear since 2018, this time around she opted for a simpler, softer, and more streamlined approach.

The result is a tactile and everyday offering for a woman who wants both subtle sophistication but ease of movement too. (Read: all of us right now.) Leoni name checked the city of London as an inspiration—or perhaps, the needs of its urbane inhabitants—which came through in the tonal palette of chocolatey browns, buttercream, cobalt blue, and terracotta, which looked perfectly fresh for a polished yet practical revised city uniform.

Fabric wise, flattering and cinched outerwear silhouettes incorporated everything from diamond-stitched quilted Japanese-style coats to cropped duffels and structured trenches. In the mix, there’s also knits, culottes, and poplin shirts a’plenty, while rope ties, drawstrings, and fishnet mesh further added an unexpected edge….and vital styling inspiration that we hadn’t yet taught of for the puffers and parkas we’re currently living in 24/7. Championing Moncler’s pledge for a more sustainable future, the Spring Summer 2021 collection introduces new low impact materials, including a recycled Japanese ripstop nylon treated with natural dyes.

“Now more than ever I’m focused on making the most relevant and meaningful collection ever,” Leoni told the Daily. “It’s stripped back, without any superfluous or generic item, I’m pushing firmly on an idea of design which is qualitative, unique, and durable.”

“I tried to focus on making every single piece indispensable,” she added. “Like it was exactly what you were missing in your wardrobe and just the thing you wanted to wear for next season to make you feel energized and vital!”

Indeed! See your new wardrobe heroes below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.