Virgil Abloh Presents Off-White SS ’21—And Finally, A Designer Showed Looks With Masks!

The latest from cult-favorite label Off-White is here. Virgil Abloh presented his new offering via an immersive digital experience custom-created for the day, called Imaginary TV. And it’s safe to say, from the inclusive casting to the face coverings, it was exactly the type of production we want to be tuning into right now.

The venture worked just like a myriad selection of channels and networks: a fashionable television set of sorts. There was something for everyone too. Products highlighted in the ‘digital rooms’ included the Off-White™ x Air Jordan collaboration, eyewear, Off-Active athletic clothing, the “Out-of-Office” sneaker, alongside the Spring Summer 2021 collection (titled ‘Adam is Eve’) which teased the launch of a new must-have accessory called The Burrow Bag.

It’s a glimpse into the brand’s future, as Abloh seeks to create a new business model when it comes to presenting collections and staggering their deliveries. Adam is Eve, the inaugural gender-blended collection, will become available over three drops between February and May. The wares were also shown via live performances and activations in Italy.

As for the garments themselves, styled by Dazed’s new editor in chief Ibrahim Kamara, sought to reference everything going on in the world right now: from racism to politics and the environment. With knife pleats, sharply-cut tailoring for both sexes (those shoulders!), and a body-clinging, cut out dress, it was an offering that is sure to go down a treat with Abloh’s A list fan club. What’s more, it’s the first time we’ve really seen a major designer incorporate face coverings on the catwalk in recent seasons too.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.