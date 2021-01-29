Atlanta Apparel: Six Multi-line Showrooms That Are A Must Visit!

It’s all systems go in ATL, as the teams working diligently behind the scenes at Atlanta Apparel get ready for the February market kickoff on Tuesday February 2. We’ve been busy getting the inside scoop on what to expect, the key fashion trends to watch, and the hottest brands to watch. Now, here are the multi-line showrooms to keep on your radar as things get underway.

Uncommon Fashion

This showroom has something for everyone, thanks to trend-driven contemporary womenswear brands such as Wildfox, Moodie, and Farrah B, among many others. This season, the spotlight is also on the made-in-Italy brand Dixie Fashion, Unreal Fur, and Shore. [Showroom #9-S119]

Ambrosia

Since 1992, Ambrosia & Co has specializing in everything a woman needs in her wardrobe: from luxury cashmere to day-to-day leggings. A noted one-stop-shop, the top brands they carry include Allison, Lisa Todd, Diomi, Finley, Lilla P, Stitch & Needle, and Max Mara Leisure. [Showroom #9-N104]

James Paul Apparel

Atlanta Apparel mainstay James Paul Apparel represents stellar, sought-after brands including Nicole Miller, Hutch, Walter Baker, and Badgley Mischka. Visit next week to see what’s sure to trend for the seasons ahead. [Showroom #9-E110B]

Place Showroom

Female-founded Place Showroom, established in 2005, has an eye on what’s trending in every major city across the US—and in the Southern Hemisphere. Its chic brand list includes lots of Australian or Aussie-inspired offerings like Faithfull (mentioned in our brands to know recap!), Bec + Bridge, ASTR the Label, Finders Keepers, Keepsake, Moon River, and Magali Pascal. Swoon! [Showroom #9-N100A]

Level Showroom

With brands like BB Dakota, Cupcakes & Cashmere, Z Supply, Heartloom, and Lavender Brown, Level Showroom brings together a contemporary womenswear offering that will win everyone over. [Showroom #9-W121]

Linde Lee

This showroom incorporates casual yet polished denim, swim, active, and lifestyle brands that speak to the moment. Think: Instagram hits like Boyish, Stateside, Sundry, Solid & Striped, Beach Riot, L*Space, Koral, Luv AJ, and more. In short: the type of styles we can see ourselves living in for the foreseeable. [Showroom #9-S336]

