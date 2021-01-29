Daily Media: Another Vogue Editor Heads To Amazon Fashion, Masthead Changes At The NY Times, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Jillian Maxwell is now chief revenue officer and executive vice president of Grazia USA.

2. Brooke Bobb, formerly Vogue’s senior fashion news editor, is now senior content editor at Amazon Fashion.

3. Kathleen Kingsbury is now officially head of the opinion section at The New York Times.

4. Cliff Levy is now deputy managing editor at The New York Times.

5. Bob Kupbens is now executive vice president, chief product and technology officer at Neiman Marcus Group.

6. Luke Bahrenburg is now head of luxury sales, executive vice president, and chief revenue officer of Robb Report.

7. Martin Bartle is now chief operating officer at Rainbowwave Group.

8. Marty Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, will retire at the end of February.

9. Daniel Engber is joining the science desk at The Atlantic. Chris Ip is joining the culture section at the publication, and Honor Jones is also joining the magazine staff.

11. Katelyn Glass, former chief operating officer at Rowing Blazers, just launched Fifty Six Advising: a consulting firm specializing in eCommerce and digital transformation.

12. Alyse Zunino is now vice president of Fitglow Beauty.

13. Laura Lapitino is now vice president at Battalion PR.

14. Robbie Cantonwine is now aaccount director at Battalion PR.

15. Danny Viveros Duarte is now senior PR coordinator at Infinity Creative Agency (ICA).

16. Kacy Galisdorfer is now PR specialist at Nordstrom.

17. Liz Martinelli is now junior account executive in SHADOW’s beauty division.

18. Steph DiGuiseppe is joining the creative marketing team at Hollister.

Plus!

19. R&CPMK is now representing Diesel North America.

20. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Monbouquette and Common Era for PR.

21. Modeworld is now representing UK-based jewelry brand Missoma in the U.S..

22. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Power WearHouse.

23. SHADOW is now representing We’re Not Really Strangers.

24. Michele Marie is now representing NUMI, KUT from the Kloth, Staykini, Rahaminov Diamonds, and Luxella Design.

25. Anne du Boucheron Inc.is now representing Katelyn Gray.

26. Bollare is now representing Blessed Beauty.

27. MMPR is now representing swimwear brand STAYKini and footwear line FRANKiE4.

28. Cate Charney is now representing Fortify + Skincare.

29. Magnolia PR is now representing Petibisou Clothing.

30. Wall Von Enck is now representing the Black Interior Designers Network and Traci Connell Interiors.

31. MP-IMC is now representing LYS Beauty. MP-IMC is also now representing the Beauty Needs Me Podcast, hosted by Taleah Griffin and Dunni Odumosu.

32. Maison Eleven is now representing BAACAL By Cynthia Vincent.

33. Chapter 2 is now representing writer David Paleschuck in its cannabis division.

34. Lawlor Media Group is now representing Brownings Fitness, StyleScan, and mentalist Gerard Senehi.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

