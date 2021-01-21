Tanya Taylor Sparks Joy With Her Colorful Spring Summer & Pre-Fall ’21 Collections

Tanya Taylor fittingly chose Inauguration Day to reveal her Spring Summer wares. It makes sense, when you consider the energy that the designer poured into her motivational and clever social media campaign, which enlisted the likes of Mindy Kaling and Hilary Clinton in a bid to get people to register to vote.

The New York-based label’s exuberant collection will be available to shop in just two weeks time. (This is the first time Taylor has debuted a collection so close to the launch date, having opted to focus on more pressing issues instead of showing during the NYFW calendar last September.)

It’s plain to see from the two lookbooks that Taylor had uplifting themes on the brain: and an editor’s note confirms that these are clothes “inspired by feeling hopeful for the future.”

Indeed, with Spring Summer’s poppy prints and saturated hues of fuchsia, fluorescent yellow, and marigold, it’s an uplifting edit that has us itching to get dressed for a sunny, carefree day exploring the city once again. So too do the free-spirited flared bell sleeves on button downs, cutesy gingham, puff shoulders on denim minis, and flouncy skirts seen throughout.

Meanwhile, the sporty elements and graphic prints of the Pre-Fall collection (available to shop from June) presents an ideal happy medium while our dress codes remain in flux. Put another way? Elasticated waistbands and house dresses, but make it fashion.

See the Spring Summer ’21 collection below:

See the Pre-Fall ’21 collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.