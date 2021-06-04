Daily Media: Kate Winslet’s New Beauty Contract, Plus 31 More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kate Winslet is now a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

2. Marne Levine is now chief business officer at Facebook.

3. Jenna Hendricks is now SVP, chief people officer of Capri (Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo).

4. Mike Shaffer, chief operating and financial officer at PVH, is leaving the company in September.

5. Gino Fisanotti is now chief brand officer at Moncler.

6. Renato Campora is now artistic director at FEKKAI.

7. Sean Mills, head of original content at Snap, is leaving the company.

8. Ian Robins is now chief revenue officer at Launchmetrics.

9. Dana Capone is now COO & general counsel at Macrene Actives.

10. Norma Delaney is now vice president, global brand marketing at HOKA ONE ONE.

11. Sophie Gubernick is now VP of lifestyle at Karla Otto.

12. Ellen Pierson is now marketing coordinator at The Brand Guild.

13. Hannah Woodard is now marketing partnerships lead at FastAF.

14. Herve Bougon has joined CAA Fashion to grow the agency’s presence in the fashion industry.

15. Haley Robles is now senior publicist at Zapwater Communications.

16. Cameron Price is now social media coordinator at SHADOW.

17. DPG has relaunched as Rani Public Relations, a boutique PR agency for indie fashion & beauty brands.

18. Endeavor’s cultural marketing agency, 160over90, has announced a partnership with Michael B. Jordan’s marketing agency, Obsidianworks.

19. Music and sound studio Barking Owl has opened a New York office, with mixer and sound designer Elizabeth McClanahan as a lead.

20. PR Consulting is now representing Cynthia Rowley.

21. PR Consulting is now representing Alaïa.

22. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Meriggi.

23. Di Petroff PR is now representing TULERIE and Page Sargisson jewelry.

24. MP-IMC is now representing Glam Seamless.

25. Magnolia PR is now representing Young Socialites Clothier.

26. blue sky is now representing House of Grō.

27. MMPR is now representing LiCi Fit.

28. Creative Media Marketing is now representing The Beachwaver Co.

29. Agentry PR is now representing Fried Rice.

30. Austin Smedstad is now representing natural skincare brand HAOMA.

31. Nouveau is now representing inclusive lingerie brand EBY.

32. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing cosmetic dentist Dr. Sharon Huang of Les Belles NYC.

33. Code Agency is now representing tailor-made online mens brand IZOTTI.

