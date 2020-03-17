Days are feeling pretty dark of late, but a little neon can do a lot to brighten up your look and your outlook.

1. Tom Ford Double Silk Duchesse Caban Coat, $4,250

2. Versace Vertus Evening Bag in Pink, $795

3. BOSS Throw-Over-Style Trench Coat in Turquoise, $595

4. Prada Eyewear Sport Style Sunglasses, $204

5. Saint Laurent Gathered Neon Twill Mini Dress, $2,990

6. Louis Vuitton Silhouette Ankle Boot in Corail, $900

7. Jacquemus Le Pitchou Mini Coin Purse, $270

8. Moschino Maxi Logo Fluo Swimsuit, $310

9. Oscar de la Renta Neon Silk-Crepe Gown, $2,890

10. Emilio Pucci Heliconia Print Silk Trousers, $1,350

11. Acne Studios Komina Neon Ribbed Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $175

12. Christopher John Rogers Neon Asymmetric Pleated Poplin Skirt, $1,300

13. Christian Louboutin Galativi 85 Neon Suede and Mesh Pumps, $795

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.