Daily Gifts: Your Chic Guide To Shopping For Capricorns!

A new year has begun—and so has Capricorn season! As 2025’s zodiac calendar kicks off, so come the festivities and celebrations—before January 19—for this hardworking sign. When shopping for gifts for Capricorns, keep in mind their emphasis on quality over quantity. This practical sign will love items or pieces they can use again and again. Being an earth sign, there’s plenty of inspo to draw from the natural world—think tonal browns and greens that can be mixed and matched, plus (where beauty gifts are concerned) earthy scents like sandalwood, cedar, amber, and patchouli. From stylish knits to versatile fragrances, discover our chic gifting picks for the Capricorn in your life!

Banana Republic, Siena relaxed Italian wool blazer, $90 (was $260)

Lagos, Diamond circle pendant necklace, $750

Tommy Hilfiger, Solid boatneck sweater, $25 (was $70)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette, $45

Sam Edelman, Hazel pointed toe pumps, $150

Boss, Grained faux-leather tote bag, $250

Dolce Vita, Rodni ballet flats, $125

Tory Burch, Wave earrings, $298

Granado, Patchouli eau de toilette, $80

Coach, Tabby shoulder bag 20, $350

Fossil, Raquel two-tone stainless steel watch, $170

Cariuma, OCA Low sneakers in white premium leather, $159

Swarovski, Zodiac bracelet, $118 (was $169)

Gucci Beauty, Gloss à Lèvres lip gloss set, $99

Dior, Caro Glycine wallet in Sand, $560

Voluspa, Baltic Amber candle, $34

S’Well, Original bottle in Green Jasper (17 oz.) , $35

