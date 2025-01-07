Chic Report

Daily Gifts: Your Chic Guide To Shopping For Capricorns!

Consider this your on-stop-shop as Capricorn season begins

by Aaron Royce
Banana Republic Siena relaxed Italian wool blazer (Courtesy of Banana Republic), Boss grained faux-leather tote bag (Courtesy of Hugo Boss)

A new year has begun—and so has Capricorn season! As 2025’s zodiac calendar kicks off, so come the festivities and celebrations—before January 19—for this hardworking sign. When shopping for gifts for Capricorns, keep in mind their emphasis on quality over quantity. This practical sign will love items or pieces they can use again and again. Being an earth sign, there’s plenty of inspo to draw from the natural world—think tonal browns and greens that can be mixed and matched, plus (where beauty gifts are concerned) earthy scents like sandalwood, cedar, amber, and patchouli. From stylish knits to versatile fragrances, discover our chic gifting picks for the Capricorn in your life! 

Banana Republic, Siena relaxed Italian wool blazer, $90 (was $260)

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Lagos, Diamond circle pendant necklace, $750

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Tommy Hilfiger, Solid boatneck sweater, $25 (was $70)

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette, $45

(Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Sam Edelman, Hazel pointed toe pumps, $150

(Courtesy of Sam Edelman)

Boss, Grained faux-leather tote bag, $250

(Courtesy of Hugo Boss)

Calvin Klein, Tech knit bomber jacket, $149

(Courtesy of Calvin Klein)

Dolce Vita, Rodni ballet flats, $125

(Courtesy of Dolce Vita)

Tory Burch, Wave earrings, $298

(Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Granado, Patchouli eau de toilette, $80

(Courtesy of Granado)

Coach, Tabby shoulder bag 20, $350

(Courtesy of Coach)

Fossil, Raquel two-tone stainless steel watch, $170

(Courtesy of Fossil)

Cariuma, OCA Low sneakers in white premium leather, $159

(Courtesy of Cariuma)

Swarovski, Zodiac bracelet, $118 (was $169)

(Courtesy of Swarovski)

Gucci Beauty, Gloss à Lèvres lip gloss set, $99

(Courtesy of Nordstrom)

Dior, Caro Glycine wallet in Sand, $560

(Courtesy of Dior)

Voluspa, Baltic Amber candle, $34

(Courtesy of Voluspa)

S’Well, Original bottle in Green Jasper (17 oz.) , $35

(Courtesy of S’Well)

