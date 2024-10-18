This fall, the ‘90s are back in fashion! Looks from the nonchalant decade—plus its slew of red carpet inspirations—have returned in full force. When dressing the part, elements of ’90s trends and defining pieces can be found in new collections and offerings from a range of labels, including Manolo Blahnik, Banana Republic, Guess, and more. From sharp overcoats to mix-and-match separates and vintage-inspired jewelry, read on for our top picks for channeling ’90s style today.

Classic Overcoat

Banana Republic, Oversized double-faced scarf coat, $450

Day-To-Night Boots

Manolo Blahnik, Lina knee-high boots, $1,595

Textured rings

Lagos, Beaded statement ring, $300

Straight-Leg Denim

Guess, GO8 mid-rise straight jeans, $89

Punchy Shoulder Bag

Pinko, Half Moon Baby shoulder bag, $336

High-Neck Knits

Max Mara, Wool and cashmere polo-neck sweater, $995

Sleek Silk Dress

Silk Laundry, 90s slip dress, $295

Dark Pearl Drops

Jaune Pearls, The Nobles drop earrings, $1,028

Strappy Sandals

Inez, Sofia sandals, $268

Business Blouse

Lafayette 148, Silk Charmeuse French cuff blouse, $698

Sculpted Bangles

Alexis Bittar, Large Molten bangle bracelet, $225

Going-Out Pumps

Malone Souliers, Cameron pumps, $1,225

Leather cord necklace

Soko, Sabi pendant necklace, $178

Penny Loafers

Celine, Malaquais Triomphe penny loafers, $1,050

Baguette Bag

Fendi, Selleria baguette handbag, $4,300

Timeless Timepiece

Shinola, The Diamond Dial Derby watch, $995

Slip Skirt

Vince, Lingerie-Trim slip skirt, $345

Thick Hoop Earrings

Jennifer Fisher, Chavez huggie earrings, $275

Mary Janes

Franco Sarto, Franco Tinsley Mary Jane flats, $115

