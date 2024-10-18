This fall, the ‘90s are back in fashion! Looks from the nonchalant decade—plus its slew of red carpet inspirations—have returned in full force. When dressing the part, elements of ’90s trends and defining pieces can be found in new collections and offerings from a range of labels, including Manolo Blahnik, Banana Republic, Guess, and more. From sharp overcoats to mix-and-match separates and vintage-inspired jewelry, read on for our top picks for channeling ’90s style today.
Classic Overcoat
Banana Republic, Oversized double-faced scarf coat, $450
Day-To-Night Boots
Manolo Blahnik, Lina knee-high boots, $1,595
Textured rings
Lagos, Beaded statement ring, $300
Straight-Leg Denim
Guess, GO8 mid-rise straight jeans, $89
Punchy Shoulder Bag
Pinko, Half Moon Baby shoulder bag, $336
High-Neck Knits
Max Mara, Wool and cashmere polo-neck sweater, $995
Sleek Silk Dress
Silk Laundry, 90s slip dress, $295
Dark Pearl Drops
Jaune Pearls, The Nobles drop earrings, $1,028
Strappy Sandals
Inez, Sofia sandals, $268
Business Blouse
Lafayette 148, Silk Charmeuse French cuff blouse, $698
Sculpted Bangles
Alexis Bittar, Large Molten bangle bracelet, $225
Going-Out Pumps
Malone Souliers, Cameron pumps, $1,225
Leather cord necklace
Soko, Sabi pendant necklace, $178
Penny Loafers
Celine, Malaquais Triomphe penny loafers, $1,050
Baguette Bag
Fendi, Selleria baguette handbag, $4,300
Timeless Timepiece
Shinola, The Diamond Dial Derby watch, $995
Slip Skirt
Vince, Lingerie-Trim slip skirt, $345
Thick Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher, Chavez huggie earrings, $275
Mary Janes
Franco Sarto, Franco Tinsley Mary Jane flats, $115
