Chic Report

The ’90s Are Calling! Our Chic Guide For Wearing The Decade’s Top Styles Today!

Minimalist coats, playful bags, and more defined '90s style—and are back for Fall 2024

by Aaron Royce
Banana Republic (Courtesy of Banana Republic), Pinko (Courtesy of Pinko)

This fall, the ‘90s are back in fashion! Looks from the nonchalant decade—plus its slew of red carpet inspirations—have returned in full force. When dressing the part, elements of ’90s trends and defining pieces can be found in new collections and offerings from a range of labels, including Manolo Blahnik, Banana Republic, Guess, and more. From sharp overcoats to mix-and-match separates and vintage-inspired jewelry, read on for our top picks for channeling ’90s style today.

Classic Overcoat

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Banana Republic, Oversized double-faced scarf coat, $450

Day-To-Night Boots

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Manolo Blahnik, Lina knee-high boots, $1,595

Textured rings

Lagos

(Courtesy of Lagos)

Lagos, Beaded statement ring, $300

Straight-Leg Denim

(Courtesy of Guess)

Guess, GO8 mid-rise straight jeans, $89

Punchy Shoulder Bag

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Pinko, Half Moon Baby shoulder bag, $336

High-Neck Knits

(Courtesy of Max Mara)

Max Mara, Wool and cashmere polo-neck sweater, $995

Sleek Silk Dress

(Courtesy of Silk Laundry)

Silk Laundry, 90s slip dress, $295

Dark Pearl Drops

(Courtesy of Jaune Pearls)

Jaune Pearls, The Nobles drop earrings, $1,028

Strappy Sandals

(Courtesy of Inez)

Inez, Sofia sandals, $268

Business Blouse

(Courtesy of Lafayette 148)

Lafayette 148, Silk Charmeuse French cuff blouse, $698

Sculpted Bangles

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Alexis Bittar, Large Molten bangle bracelet, $225

Going-Out Pumps

(Courtesy of Malone Souliers)

Malone Souliers, Cameron pumps, $1,225

Leather cord necklace

(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Soko, Sabi pendant necklace, $178

Penny Loafers

(Courtesy of Celine)

Celine, Malaquais Triomphe penny loafers, $1,050

Baguette Bag

(Courtesy of Fendi)

Fendi, Selleria baguette handbag, $4,300

Timeless Timepiece

(Courtesy of Shinola)

Shinola, The Diamond Dial Derby watch, $995

Slip Skirt

(Courtesy of Vince)

Vince, Lingerie-Trim slip skirt, $345

Thick Hoop Earrings

(Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher)

Jennifer Fisher, Chavez huggie earrings, $275

Mary Janes 

(Courtesy of Franco Sarto)

Franco Sarto, Franco Tinsley Mary Jane flats, $115

