Your Guide To Boho Fashion’s Must-Have Pieces This Fall!

Boho style is back! The free-spirited aesthetic that ruled the ’70s, late 2000’s, and mid-2010’s has been revived for Fall 2024. However, this time around, the fashion movement’s daring signatures—think caged sandals, massive necklaces, and huge hobo bags—have received a chic makeover. Today’s bohemian fashion is more minimal, with pieces like textured separates, glamorous jewels, and gilded heels nodding to their predecessors while staying sharp for today’s Serena van der Woodsens! Below, we’ve gathered our favorite picks for you to add some chic boho glamour to your fall wardrobe. XOXO!

Gleaming beads

Lagos, Lapis gold station bead bracelet, $500

Cozy coat

Max Mara, Vanadio teddy jacket, $3,090

Retro jeans

Guess, Eco Faye sailor flared jeans, $128

Buckled boots

Dolce Vita, Tyrone boots, $260

Pendant necklace

Silvia Tcherassi, Mariela necklace, $390

Slouchy satchel

Chloé, Small Paraty 24 bag, $2,390

Romantic blouse

Shoshanna, Venus top, $330

Maxi skirt

Pinko, long floral-print skirt, $348

Glam sandals

Manolo Blahnik, Strania sandals, $745

Wide-buckled belt

Banana Republic, Angolo leather belt, $60

Groovy sunglasses

Miu Miu, Glimpse sunglasses, $530

Statement cuff

Sylvia Toledano, Manchette cuff bracelet, $550

Supersized shoulder bag

Gucci. B medium shoulder bag, $4,100

Chic wedges

Larroudé x Markarian, Floral Duet wedges, $350

Dynamic drop earrings

Alexis Bittar, Brut blue moss algae long earrings, $295

Dreamy dress

Hutch, Paxton dress, $319

Lace-up boots

Alexandre Birman, Regina boots, $995

Everyday crossbody

Loeffler Randall, Desi crossbody, $325

Sculptural arm band

Jacquie Aiche, Marquise diamond head snake wrap arm band, $7,700

Statement collar

Christina Caruso, Link necklace, $625

