Your Guide To Boho Fashion’s Must-Have Pieces This Fall!

Boho style is back! The free-spirited aesthetic that ruled the ’70s, late 2000’s, and mid-2010’s has been revived for Fall 2024. However, this time around, the fashion movement’s daring signatures—think caged sandals, massive necklaces, and huge hobo bags—have received a chic makeover. Today’s bohemian fashion is more minimal, with pieces like textured separates, glamorous jewels, and gilded heels nodding to their predecessors while staying sharp for today’s Serena van der Woodsens! Below, we’ve gathered our favorite picks for you to add some chic boho glamour to your fall wardrobe. XOXO!
Gleaming beads
Lagos, Lapis gold station bead bracelet, $500
Cozy coat
Max Mara, Vanadio teddy jacket, $3,090
Retro jeans
Guess, Eco Faye sailor flared jeans, $128
Buckled boots
Dolce Vita, Tyrone boots, $260
Pendant necklace
Silvia Tcherassi, Mariela necklace, $390
Slouchy satchel
Chloé, Small Paraty 24 bag, $2,390
Romantic blouse
Shoshanna, Venus top, $330
Maxi skirt
Pinko, long floral-print skirt, $348
Glam sandals
Manolo Blahnik, Strania sandals, $745
Wide-buckled belt
Banana Republic, Angolo leather belt, $60
Groovy sunglasses
Miu Miu, Glimpse sunglasses, $530
Statement cuff
Sylvia Toledano, Manchette cuff bracelet, $550
Supersized shoulder bag
Gucci. B medium shoulder bag, $4,100
Chic wedges
Larroudé x Markarian, Floral Duet wedges, $350
Dynamic drop earrings
Alexis Bittar, Brut blue moss algae long earrings, $295
Dreamy dress
Hutch, Paxton dress, $319
Lace-up boots
Alexandre Birman, Regina boots, $995
Everyday crossbody
Loeffler Randall, Desi crossbody, $325
Sculptural arm band
Jacquie Aiche, Marquise diamond head snake wrap arm band, $7,700
Statement collar
Christina Caruso, Link necklace, $625
