Chic Report

Your Guide To Boho Fashion’s Must-Have Pieces This Fall!

From boots to bags, embrace this season's free-spirited aesthetic with chic glamour

by Aaron Royce
Behati Prinsloo (Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche), Max Mara (Courtesy of Mytheresa)

Boho style is back! The free-spirited aesthetic that ruled the ’70s, late 2000’s, and mid-2010’s has been revived for Fall 2024. However, this time around, the fashion movement’s daring signatures—think caged sandals, massive necklaces, and huge hobo bags—have received a chic makeover. Today’s bohemian fashion is more minimal, with pieces like textured separates, glamorous jewels, and gilded heels nodding to their predecessors while staying sharp for today’s Serena van der Woodsens! Below, we’ve gathered our favorite picks for you to add some chic boho glamour to your fall wardrobe. XOXO!

Gleaming beads

Lagos, jewelry, beads

(Courtesy of Lagos)

Lagos, Lapis gold station bead bracelet, $500

Cozy coat

Max Mara

(Courtesy of Mytheresa)

Max Mara, Vanadio teddy jacket, $3,090

Retro jeans

Guess, jeans, denim

(Courtesy of Guess)

Guess, Eco Faye sailor flared jeans, $128

Buckled boots

Dolce Vita, boots

(Courtesy of Dolce Vita)

Dolce Vita, Tyrone boots, $260

Pendant necklace

(Courtesy o Silvia Tcherassif)

Silvia Tcherassi, Mariela necklace, $390

Slouchy satchel

Chloé

(Courtesy of Chloé)

Chloé, Small Paraty 24 bag, $2,390

Romantic blouse

Shoshanna

(Courtesy of Shoshanna)

Shoshanna, Venus top, $330

Maxi skirt

Pinko

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Pinko, long floral-print skirt, $348

Glam sandals

Manolo Blahnik, heels, sandals

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Manolo Blahnik, Strania sandals, $745

Wide-buckled belt

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Banana Republic, Angolo leather belt, $60

Groovy sunglasses

(Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Miu Miu, Glimpse sunglasses, $530

Statement cuff

Sylvia Toledano, jewelry

(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Sylvia Toledano, Manchette cuff bracelet, $550

Supersized shoulder bag

Gucci

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Gucci. B medium shoulder bag, $4,100

Chic wedges

Larroudé, Markarian

(Courtesy of Larroudé)

Larroudé x Markarian, Floral Duet wedges, $350

Dynamic drop earrings 

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Alexis Bittar, Brut blue moss algae long earrings, $295

Dreamy dress

Hutch

(Courtesy of Hutch)

Hutch, Paxton dress, $319

Lace-up boots

Alexandre Birman, boots

(Courtesy of Alexandre Birman)

Alexandre Birman, Regina boots, $995

Everyday crossbody

Loeffler Randall

(Courtesy of Loeffler Randall)

Loeffler Randall, Desi crossbody, $325

Sculptural arm band

(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Jacquie Aiche, Marquise diamond head snake wrap arm band, $7,700

Statement collar

jewelry, Christina Caruso

(Courtesy of Christina Caruso)

Christina Caruso, Link necklace, $625

Avatar

