Chanel, LVMH, and Kering Announce Store Closures

Fashion brands continue to temporarily shutter their brick-and mortar stores in the face of Coronavirus.

Chanel — Closing all US stores for at least two weeks. Will continue to pay employees.

LVMH — Closing some US stores. Has not committed to pay employees.

Kering — Closing some stores in California and New York. Has not committed to paying employees.

Ralph Lauren — Closing all North American stores as of Wednesday. Will continue to pay employees.

Sephora (owned by LVMH) — Will close all US and Canadian Stores as of 5 PM today. Will continue to pay all store employees.

Nordstrom — Closing all stores in the US and Canada including it’s mainline department stores, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses, and Jeffrey. Will provide pay and benefits for its store employees during this period.

Saks Fifth Avenue — Closing Manhattan flagship. Will continue to pay employees.

GUESS – Closing all stores in the US and Canada through March 27. Will continue to pay employees.

Schitt’s Creek Documentary Coming April 7

Here’s a little bit of sunshine to brighten your day! Schitt’s Creek creator, producer, and star Dan Levy announced that the show’s April 7 series finale will be followed by a one-hour behind-the-scenes documentary about the making (and ending) of the show. Bittersweet, but in times like these, we’ll take it!

Australian Fashion Week Cancelled

The event, which would have showcased Australia’s Resort 2021 collections, had been scheduled to run From May 11 to 15 at Sydney’s Carriageworks venue. “Due to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC)’s mandate against holding non-essential, organised public gatherings of more than 500 people in light of global health concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), we regret to share that Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2020 will not take place,” said a representative for the event via an e-mailed statement. “Please be assured we are working to refund registration fees as soon as possible and we thank you for your support of the Australian fashion community.”

Meanwhile, in the US, the CFDA has yet to officially cancel Bridal Fashion Week or Men’s Fashion Week, scheduled for April, but is encouraging designers to either postpone or reformat to show digitally.

Prada Funds ICUs in Milan (Harper’s Bazaar)

The Italian fashion house has donated two entire intensive care and resuscitation units each to three of Milan’s biggest hospitals: San Raffaele, Sacco, and Vittore Buzzi (a children’s hospital). Prada joins a long list of Italian luxury brands — Versace, Armani, Fendi, Sergio Rossi, etc. — donating funds to help in the country’s efforts to fight the disease and treat those effected.

Johnny Coca Ends 5 Year Run as Creative Director at Mulberry (WWD)

Before taking over at Mulberry in 2015, Coca was the head design director for leather goods, accessories, shoes and jewelry at Celine under Phoebe Philo. Mulberry is currently looking for his successor as they prepare to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2021.

