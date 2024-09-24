Calling all artists! MOLESKINE and The Daily Front Row kicked off the fall season with the return of our monthly Drink & Draw event series at Club Cumming. On Sunday afternoon, chicsters gathered together to sip wine and cocktails while sketching our surprise guest model, influencer Greivy Lou.

A.E. Kiernan served as the host for the evening’s festivities, where both beginning and accomplished artists sketched Greivy in a live drawing session. As in previous editions, MOLESKINE provided luxe notebooks and pencils for guests to use while sketching. Once the session ended, Greivy—a vibrant content creator on NYC’s fashion scene—chose three drawings to be awarded MOLESKINE gift certificates!

Guests at the chic Sunday affair included Katya Tolstova, Francesca Vuillemin, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Eva Phan, John VanBeber, Lane Hitt, Dusty Lachowicz, Keke Lindgard, Megha Bajaj, Adelina Novak, Carl Curry, Scott Buccheit, Naeem Delbridge, Séverine Keimig, Jody Morlock, Teddy Wilson, Sarah Son, The Daily Front Row’s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, and Aaron Royce, MOLESKINE’s Ward Simmons, and more.

MOLESKINE will continue sponsoring Club Cumming’s weekly Drink & Draw each Sunday. You can check out ClubCummingNYC.com for more info! We’ll see you there!

All images: Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.