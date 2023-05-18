Meet The Newcomers: 9 Brands Showing At Atlanta Apparel June Market For The First Time

Atlanta Apparel is just weeks away, taking place from June 6-9 at AmericasMart. (More intel here!) Ahead of your trip, we’ve rounded up the must-see brands who are debuting at the fashion discovery event. Right this way!

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is a name that likely needs no introduction amongst shoe lovers. This omnipresent brand boasts a vast range of designs, catering for the footwear and accessories needs of all kinds of women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vince Camuto (@vincecamuto)

33 Threads

This brand designs high performance activewear for the modern exercise enthusiast! The designs are ever evolving, and, as the on-the-ball name implies, it’s undoubtable that 33 Threads are trendsetters in the field of active living.

Aster Raine

Aster Raine is a skincare brand that believes in the power of simplicity. The brand provide solutions for any skin type and try to use as little ingredients as possible. Along with that, the company is environmentally friendly and committed to giving back—adhering to its three pillars: Authenticity, Affordability, and Empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aster Raine, LLC (@asterraineskincare)

Easton Elle

Easton Elle is a women-owned jewelry brand that specializes in semi precious stones dipped in 18k gold. They offer a large range of accessories including earrings, rings, and necklaces—magpies, assemble!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easton Elle | Jewelry Brand (@eastonellejewelry)

ELJ Avenue

ELJ Avenue is a contemporary clothing store that provides a wide variety of styles, for any occasion that you can think of, that keeps female empowerment and confidence-boosting fashion at the forefront.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELJ Avenue (@eljavenue)

Got to Have it Fashion

Got to Have it Fashion is an accessories brand that offers a wide range of products from jewelry to scarves and hair accessories. Talk about a one stop shop!

Hemincuff

Hemincuff is a New York-based accessories brand that creates unique pieces that are all vegan and sustainably produced. The aesthetic of the brand is centered around geometric shapes and minimalist design. Hemincuff offers high quality, hand-crafted accessories to elevate any look…consider us sold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Sustainable Handbags & Accessories 🌱 (@hemincuff)

Serabondy

Serabondy is an accessories brand that is all about empowering you to feel your best. The brand was born from a positive epiphany and its ethos encourages its wearer to embrace the fun in life through fun and colorful statement pieces. Sold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serabondy (@serabondy)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.